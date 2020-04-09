Boris Johnson moved out of ICU amid battle with coronavirus

WENN

The UK Prime Minister has finally been transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit at a London hospital as he continues his battle with Covid-19 amid the global pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson He is in "a very good mood" after he was taken out of intensive care while continuing to fight Covid-19 in a London hospital.

The UK leader checked in at St. Thomas Hospital on Sunday April 5, 2020 when his coronavirus symptoms started to worsen, and on Monday he was transferred to the intensive care unit.

However, Johnson appears to be making good progress in his fight against the disease.

On Thursday, a 10 Downing Street spokesman released a statement saying: "The Prime Minister has been transferred from intensive care tonight to the ward, where he will be closely followed during the first phase of his recovery."

"He is in a very good mood."

Johnson announced that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19 in late March 2020.

Last weekend, April 4, 2020, his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, revealed that he had also suffered from coronavirus symptoms, but that he felt better after resting at home.