Boeing achieves significant milestone with new stealth and robotic fighter jet – Defense Blog

Boeing is making progress with the continued development of a new drone program in preparation for the first flight of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Loyal Wingman prototype in 2020.

The US aerospace giant USA He reported that Brisbane-based Australia's division of Boeing recently achieved two more milestones in the Royal Australian Air Force's Loyal Wingman Advanced Development Program: weight on wheels and aircraft ignition.

The development milestones for the drone come just weeks after the completion of the first fuselage, enabling rapid progress in systems installation and functional and integration testing from the aircraft's own landing gear.

"We continue to move toward our goal of flying later this year, so we can show our customers and the world what an unmanned capability like this can do," said Dr. Shane Arnott, Team System program director. Boeing Airpower. "The strong contributions of our industry team are driving our progress."

The new aircraft being developed under the Loyal Wingman program will complement and extend airborne missions through smart equipment with existing military aircraft.

Digital engineering has allowed Boeing to develop, simulate, and test mission system behaviors that will ultimately increase customer capabilities, such as situational awareness and ISR. The team is working closely with the RAAF to refine the manned and unmanned teamwork solution to address specific operational needs and ensure that manned pilots can easily trust and understand the unmanned systems flying with them.

Boeing hopes to sell the multi-functional drone, which measures 38 feet long (11.6 meters) and has a range of 2,000 nautical miles (3,704 kilometers), to customers around the world, modifying it as requested, according to CNBC. .com.

Its first flight is expected in 2020, with Boeing and the Australian government producing a concept demonstrator to pave the way for full production.