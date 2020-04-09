Birdman Postpones Wedding Date With Toni Braxton – Indefinitely !!

Toni Braxton and Cash Money CEO Bryan & # 39; Birdman & # 39; Williams, they have been engaged for almost two years, and MTO News learned that they are not getting married soon.

In February, there were rumors that Toni Braxton and Birdman may have secretly escaped. Rumors began to emerge on social media, after one of Toni's sisters referred to Birdman as her brother-in-law.

Well, it turns out, they never actually tied the no. And now with the coronavirus, Birdman postpones his wedding "indefinitely."

But they have not separated. .. still.

In a recent interview with The Ricky Smiley Show, Toni Braxton admits that she and Birdman are still together, but have decided to keep their relationship much more private.

Toni also told Ricky that she hopes she and Birdman will get married this year. She didn't say exactly what would happen if Birdman delayed their wedding further.