Birdman Postpones Wedding Date With Toni Braxton – Indefinitely !!

Toni Braxton and Cash Money CEO Bryan & # 39; Birdman & # 39; Williams, they have been engaged for almost two years, and MTO News learned that they are not getting married soon.

In February, there were rumors that Toni Braxton and Birdman may have secretly escaped. Rumors began to emerge on social media, after one of Toni's sisters referred to Birdman as her brother-in-law.

Well, it turns out, they never actually tied the no. And now with the coronavirus, Birdman postpones his wedding "indefinitely."

