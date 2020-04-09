Big yes ahead for Kimari | Racing News

Wesley Ward plans to return from the Breeders' Cup Sprint with Kimari after her impressive return to action over the weekend.

The three-year-old confirmed her versatility with a smart performance on a sloppy dirt track in Oaklawn on Saturday, her first outing since finishing her undefeated four-wheelmate fourth in the Breeders & # 39; Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint in Santa Anita in November.

Ward's charge found that the Frankie Dettori Raffle Prize was too good at Royal Ascot last year, and though plans for this year's royal gathering largely depend on when and how races resume at Gran Brittany, the Commonwealth Cup is a race that your coach would like to aim for, if possible.

He said, "I was excited for the horse, she won on a sloppy track, so now she won on almost every surface, with the exception of Polytrack, although she had a fantastic job before this at Turfway Park on Polytrack, so she It can really go to any surface.

"In Ascot she crossed it (terrain softened by the rain) and did not remove anything from my rider who rode it that day Johnny V (John Velázquez), but if he had my rider Frankie he would not have had to beat him!

"Now that she has a race to her, we hope to get to Ascot and the ultimate goal is Keeneland, where I train her, that's her home field and we're going to the Breeders' Cup, for the sprint on the ground." "

Four Wheel Drive was due to bow for three years at the canceled Keeneland spring meeting.

Ward said: "It was supposed to run last week, so we are in a waiting pattern."

"Keeneland had a opening day betting race for him, but Churchill too, they have William Walker opening day there. That meeting has obviously been canceled, but I hope when they start they still have that race and we & # 39; We'll be ready We hope that race is your first start of the year.

"He has never shown a kinship affinity for Kimari. He has worked a couple of good deeds and as a youth sprint winner of the Breeders & # 39; Cup, you would see that, but the longer he was on earth, the more he slowed down, which is generally what lawn horses do, they can't get it.

"We were looking at the King's Stand, but once again the main thing is to talk to the owners and make a team decision on where we are going.

"It is very exciting to have an undefeated Pharoah American Breeder Cup winner and he is shooting very well right now."