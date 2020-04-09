Bethenny Frankel Slams "RHONY,quot; after the co-stars showed her the "proverbial middle finger,quot; at the season premiere of the show.

%MINIFYHTML1e03f9512d3b630c7185f66f2e590dec77%

It's safe to say that Bethenny Frankel's departure from Real Housewives of New York was a big part of the story during the premiere of the new season! That said, the cast members made no secret of their views on their sudden departure from the show.

In light of everyone's comments about RHONY's season premiere, Bethenny was quick to respond to her former co-stars.

In reaction to the episode that aired on Wednesday, she said in Extra that ‘The beginning of the show was the proverbial middle finger for me. Women have definitely had some nasty things to say about me, but I wish them well. "

It seems Bethenny wanted to keep things as elegant as possible on her part.

However, the ladies reacted to his departure in the season premiere episode in several ways.

For example, Luann de Lesseps exclaimed when the news appeared on her phone that: ‘What? This is ridiculous! … I can't even believe this! "

Dorinda Medley also emphasized that the news of her departure was "ridiculous."

It seems that everyone was quite shocked and disappointed that Bethenny did not tell them in advance of their departure.

Instead, he announced it on August 21, via Variety.

While on the phone with Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer said, "She never said anything about maybe not coming back."

Ramona, on the other hand, cast some shade on Bethenny while chatting with the show's producers.

She imitated a snore and told them, "I don't know why we have to admit it." It's so stupid to be better off without (Bethenny) because everyone will be freer in spirit. "

Another clip made Luann argue that: "It is really difficult for me to say that I will miss her so much, but as they say on Broadway, the show must go on, without you." Oh!



