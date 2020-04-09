Bethenny Frankel reacts to the alleged & # 39; middle finger & # 39; from the cast of & # 39; RHONY & # 39; at the season premiere

Instagram

It seems that the founder of Skinnygirl does not reveal his departure plan to his Bravo castmates, which makes them feel surprised when the news of his departure before season 11 hit the web on August 21, 2019.

Bethenny FrankelThe surprising output of "The Real Housewives of New York City"was put as the main focus in the first episode of season 12. Cast member Luann de Lesseps He couldn't believe the news when he exclaimed, "What? This is ridiculous! … I can't even believe this!"

Sharing the same feeling, Dorinda Medley nicknamed the "ridiculous" news. It seemed that Bethenny didn't reveal her departure plan to her co-stars, making them feel surprised when Variety broke the news of their departure on August 21, 2019.

"She never said anything about maybe not coming back." Tinsley Mortimer he said in a phone call with Singer Ramona. Casting important shadows at Bethenny, Ramona replied, "I don't know why we have to admit it. He's so stupid." She went on to say that they would be "better without [Bethenny] because everyone will be freer in spirit."

Elsewhere in the episode, Luann alluded that Bethenny's absence was not something completely unpleasant for her. "It is really difficult for me to say that I will miss her so much, but as they say on Broadway, the show must go on, without you," she said.

Speaking of the episode on Wednesday, April 8, Bethenny revealed to Extra that she perceived that episode as "the proverbial middle finger to me." Regardless, the 49-year-old kept it stylish when she said, "Women have definitely had some unpleasant things to say about me, but I wish them well."

Announcing her departure, Bethenny wrote on Instagram at the time: "It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy, and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows that represent a change in conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. "