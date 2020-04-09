BET Announces Special "Saving Ourselves,quot; Coronavirus Relief Hosted by Terrence J, Kelly Rowland and Regina Hall

One of the few positives of the coronavirus outbreak is how many have stepped forward to help those who need it most, and now that includes BET. The network has just announced its upcoming coronavirus relief special hosted by Terrence J, Kelly Rowland and Regina Hall.

@BET, in partnership with NAACP, United Way Worldwide and other leaders in the African American community, will provide financial, educational and community support directly to those most affected by the coronavirus crisis. The first of the initiatives is the upcoming COVID-19 relief special "Saving Ourselves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort,quot;, which is a televised relief fund in association with United Way Worldwide to assist the most affected people of color for current health and finances. difficulties due to outbreak of coronavirus.

The special "Saving ourselves,quot; will be broadcast on Wednesday, April 22North Dakota at 8PM and will feature the co-host trio of Terrence J, Kelly Rowland and Regina Hall. The BET special will also feature virtual appearances and musical performances from some of the biggest names in music, as they share tips on how to manage during the pandemic. Some of the celebrity appearances and performances include: DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance The Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, and more. Additionally, all proceeds will be donated to African American communities severely affected by the coronavirus, including New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans, Detroit, and Chicago.

Connie Orlando, EVP for Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy at BET, said this about the relief effort:

“Our goal for this special is to unite in a collective spirit of strength, community, and hope. As we unite in harmony and compassion, through the collective healing power of music, comedy, and entertainment, we can bring restoration and inspire the world that our brightest days are yet to come. "

Well we will definitely be tuning in!

