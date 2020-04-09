Bernie Sanders talks about supporting Joe Biden after being invited to be part of his presidential trip

Just hours after announcing that his presidential campaign is ending, Senator Bernie Sanders appeared on The Late Show, where he spoke to Stephen Colbert about his move and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Earlier in the day, the Vermont lawmaker pulled out of the race, and Biden turned to Twitter to praise him and thank him for his incredible contribution.

Barack Obama Vice President said: "And to Bernie's supporters: I know I need to win your votes. And I know that may take time. But I want you to know that I see you, I listen to you and I understand the urgency of this moment. I hope that join us. You are more than welcome: you are necessary. "

He added: “Together, we will beat Donald Trump. But we will also address the climate crisis. We will make college affordable. And we will make medical care available to everyone. We will not only rebuild this nation, but we will transform it. And I ask you to join me. "

When asked if he would endorse Biden, Sanders said, "Well, let's talk to Joe, and we're talking to his team of advisers, I'll do everything I can to make sure that Donald Trump is not re-elected. I think Trump has been the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country, and we are seeing his narcissism unfold in terms of this pandemic that we are experiencing right now. "

Sanders went on to say, "Then, I will do my best, but I can say that we are talking to Joe, and we are talking to his team about how we can work together."

In a recent interview, Biden said he wants Sanders to play a role in his campaign.

The alleged Democratic presidential candidate stated: “Bernie has incredible followers. Perhaps it is one of half a dozen people in the history of the United States who may not be the candidate but who has had an impact on American politics in a significant, positive way. "

He continued: "If I am the nominee, I can tell you one thing: I would very much like Bernie Sanders to be part of the trip. Not as a vice presidential candidate, but only to participate in all the things he has worked so hard for, many of the which I agree ".

Biden is now looking for his vice president.



