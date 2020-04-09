Ben Stokes and Joe Root Join Epic Easter Watchers at Sky Sports Cricket | Cricket News

Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jofra Archer join us as we race the England World Cup again and the Headingley Ashes win!





English Ben Stokes celebrates after reaching the winning races in the third ashes test at Headingley in 2019

Watch an epic cricket party this Easter weekend on Sky Sports in the company of some of England's biggest names!

Last summer he will live long in memory after England won the ICC Cricket World Cup in his homeland to claim his first world title over 50 in exciting fashion in a thrilling Super Over.

A hotly contested series of Ashes followed, with one of the best individual performances of all time when Ben Stokes led England to a sensational third-round wicket victory at Headingley.

What to see on Sky Sports this Easter Sky Sports has announced additional cross-platform programming to provide viewers with their sports solution during these times of national closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stokes will be one of our guests on Saturday when we will show the fourth day in Leeds in its entirety starting at 12 p.m. in the Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket and the new Sky Sports YouTube channel.

The captain will be joined by Captain Joe Root, Jack Leach, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes for a special watchalong show starting at 3.55pm on Sky Sports Cricket and our YouTube channel.

Plus, you also have the opportunity to score thanks to this downloadable score sheet shared by our statistician Benedict Bermange, which you can print and fill out. DOWNLOAD SCORE SHEET HERE.

World Cup heroes Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes will join our watch on Sunday.

On Sunday, our focus shifts to the World Cup final: a game that you can watch in its entirety, including the build-up, starting at 8 a.m. if you can handle it!

This time, Stokes will be joined by Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Jos Buttler on Sky Sports Cricket and our new YouTube channel (but not in the Main Event) from 4.30 p.m. to see and comment on the final stages of one of the most exciting ODI matches of all time.

In addition to this, we will have regular content on the social networks of our cricket experts, while the YouTube channel Sky Sports Cricket will launch on Friday with master classes, interviews, vodcasts, highlights and much more.