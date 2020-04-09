Bella Twins' estranged father reveals how he's changed

Putting the past in the past?
On this brand new night Total fine, Brie Bella Y Nikki Bella they decided it was time to reconnect with their separated father as they finished the chapters for his memoirs, Incomparable. Although Brie had already begun to rebuild her relationship with Dad. Jon GarciaNikki was nervous about the meeting, especially because she knew Mom. Kathy Colace I would not be happy with that.
"My sister and I have been through a lot. The hard part about it is that sometimes you have to share those stories, even if you have forgiven people," Nikki shared in a confessional. "But, the last time I saw my dad was five years ago. We have been going in and out of each other's lives. And it has been a difficult relationship."
Still, Nikki hoped that a reconnection with her father would allow her to reconnect with her Mexican roots. However, he knew that this hope would not sit well with Kathy and her brother. JJ Garcia, as they were still angry about the past.
"He had an addiction. And seeing what my parents' marriage was like for 15 years, I thought love was in a certain way. It was fighting, arguing and jealousy, and that's not the case," Nikki added later. "And then I never trusted men because of that. And honestly, it gave me commitment issues."
As Kathy read the chapter detailing Brie and Nikki's childhood, she was thrilled and blamed herself for going through that drama. Although Kathy encouraged the twins to "start a new relationship,quot; with Jon, Brie surprised her with the news that she had been in contact with him.
"For a long time, we came and went. And it really took my husband to say, 'Brie, if my father was still alive, I would do anything in the world to text him. You're lucky you have that & # 39; ", Brie explained to the cameras. "I don't want to hold onto anger. I don't want to keep thinking about the past. I just want to let it go. But I didn't tell my mother because I knew it would hurt her."
Upon learning that the twins' grandmother, her own mother, knew of the reconciliation between Brie and Jon, Kathy became angry and left. Fortunately, Brie and Kathy were able to sit down and work on their fight.
"To read that and be responsible like, 'God, why didn't I change some things then?' That was a thrill," Kathy admitted to Brie. "And then I think I was surprised that you had been seeing your dad."
After listening to Kathy, Brie acknowledges that she mishandled the situation, but just wanted to protect her mother's feelings. Therefore, Kathy gave Brie her blessing to reconnect with Jon.
At the end of the episode, Brie and Nikki invited their father to join them and Artem Chigvintsev for dinner. It was during this meal that Jon revealed how he transformed since he got sober.
According to Jon, he was a "late bloomer,quot; and had a limited orientation during his growth. After having Nikki and Brie at a young age, Jon struggled to abandon their parties.
"One thing led to another, you know? Just a blurry life I lived and then the addiction I was in and everything," Jon said. "I never stopped being a good father, it's just that my addiction made me stop being there."
Apparently, he woke up to a revelation, "Enough is enough,quot; and stopped doing it.
"I have learned a lot, so I promised my god that I would never hurt another woman again, that I would be a different man," he continued. "I accept what I did, I have apologized many times and I am not ashamed to start from scratch."
However, Jon made it clear that he will not "dwell on that past."
"If you want to come talk to me 18 years ago, I don't want to talk to you," Jon concluded.
This statement came at a bad time since the twins had not yet presented their book to Jon.
Will Nikki and Brie's father sign on their disclosure? For that answer, be sure to check out the twins' trip to Mexicali during next week's episode.
Catch a new episode of Total fine Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML62cbcf0b245e506254a77f124735977011%