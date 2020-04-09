Bella Twins' estranged father reveals how he's changed

Putting the past in the past?

On this brand new night Total fine, Brie Bella Y Nikki Bella they decided it was time to reconnect with their separated father as they finished the chapters for his memoirs, Incomparable. Although Brie had already begun to rebuild her relationship with Dad. Jon GarciaNikki was nervous about the meeting, especially because she knew Mom. Kathy Colace I would not be happy with that.

"My sister and I have been through a lot. The hard part about it is that sometimes you have to share those stories, even if you have forgiven people," Nikki shared in a confessional. "But, the last time I saw my dad was five years ago. We have been going in and out of each other's lives. And it has been a difficult relationship."

Still, Nikki hoped that a reconnection with her father would allow her to reconnect with her Mexican roots. However, he knew that this hope would not sit well with Kathy and her brother. JJ Garcia, as they were still angry about the past.