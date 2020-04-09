Bella Thorne giving tenants a break amid the coronavirus pandemic

Page Six revealed today that Bella Thorne, 22, is giving her tenants a break in Sherman Oaks, California, due to the economic stagnation of coronavirus preventive measures implemented by the federal and state government.

As most know, unemployment in the United States reached its highest level in years in the past month due to the coronavirus. The government has asked Americans to stay home from work to help curb the spread of COVID-19, resulting in the loss of many jobs and paychecks.

A source who spoke to the media mentioned above stated that Bella wanted to do her part to help. Bella allowed her tenants to give up paying April's rent this month.

According to the source, Thorne felt that the COVID-19 pandemic is incredibly unfair to all those who have been working hard to pay the rent and keep the roofs over their heads. In other words, Bella believes it is not her fault for not being able to work.

The former Disney channel star paid $ 2 million for the house when he was just 19 years old. As most know, Bella rose to fame online as a teenager, before becoming more successful in movies like Babysitter, Nation of Murder, Amityville: The Awakening, among others.

These days, Bella's career has continued to rise, even when on February 18, 2020, Todd Malm reported that Bella was seen in public dressed as a nun, probably for a movie.

Page Six was also the publication that first collected the photographs of the actress in Los Angeles. At the time of the publication's news report, it was not revealed which movie he was working on, although fans noticed his glamorous appearance despite his choice in religious attire.

Bella has also been busy in her career on several fronts these days, including when she received the Pornhub Vision Award for her movie, Her and him.



