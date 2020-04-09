Bella Thorne Furloughs rents out to her tenants during the coronavirus crisis

WENN

The former Disney star decided to forgo a month's rent for tenants at his home in Sherman Oaks, California, during the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Bella Thorne He reportedly gave up his tenants' rent this month, April 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old star is the landlady of a house that she rents to tenants in Sherman Oaks, California, which she bought for $ 2 million three years ago.

But as unemployment numbers continue to rise in the US. In the USA, due to the closure of businesses as a result of "stay home" orders across the country, Bella apparently decided to give her tenants a little break from her rental bill.

"Wanting to do something to help, he canceled the rent (for April)," a source close to the former Disney star said in the gossip column on page six of the New York Post. The friend added that Bella considers the current health crisis in COVID-19 "to be so unfair in so many tragic ways" and does not want "to increase her mental and economic stress (on the tenants)".

Bella is not the only famous face to rent without a license during the pandemic. Kristen bell Y Dax Shepard He also did the same for his tenants in April.