BeBe Winans talks about recovering from her coronavirus diagnosis: "I've learned to be more grateful for life,quot;

As the spread of the coronavirus continues, many people who have been affected by the virus have been sharing their experience, hoping that it will make others take things more seriously.

Legendary gospel singer BeBe Winans was one of the many people who tested positive for the virus, and recovered, however things were not easy and she spoke about her experience.

According to Billboard, called SiriusXM "The Joe Madison ShowTo talk about his personal experience. Bebe explained that often people can look at a situation and believe that it cannot happen to them. He said: "I don't know why, but sometimes we believe that, and even being cautious when the bud, I just traveled a little. I was actually in New York and I thought, well, I'm going to Detroit because I had a friend pass and we were having a funeral and just that little trip, I caught him. "

BeBe revealed that her mother and brother also tested positive for the virus, however, both had to be hospitalized due to the virus.

He continued: "I am a man of faith and I just grew up in my mind, I am concrete on the subject that God is greater than everything. However, and still, it is very important for us to use common sense. So, being On the other hand, I am thankful that the word, I just finished my career and throughout the entire career, I was just saying: God, thank you. I thank you because it could have been a different result for me and my family. So, I learned to be more grateful for life itself. Forget about houses and cars and all these things. You can't take any of that. That doesn't mean anything to you when your health is gone. "

BeBe is just one of the many celebrities who have been affected by the virus, Idris ElbaTom Hanks, Slim Thug and many others have also revealed their diagnosis of the virus.

