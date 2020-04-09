"Batman" director Matt Reeves in the DC movie during the Coronavirus hiatus; 'Tales From The Loop' – Deadline

Matt Reeves is in London right now, looking forward to the production of his highly anticipated Warner Bros. movie. The batman it can resume after closing four weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many filmmakers and content creators covered, this is a good time to stop, evaluate, and even develop.

"We are not officially editing at the moment," says Reeves providing an update to Deadline. "We have actually filmed a quarter of the film and have been going daily, looking at shots and what's to come."

When The batman Fly again before the cameras are a guess, but that's the fate of a series of COVID-19-taking movies. When production stopped on March 14 for Robert Pattinson Gotham's crossover film, filming was expected to follow from London to Liverpool. Either bat Man Ultimately, he would have to move entirely out of the UK to a safer enclave in the world, Reeves says "It is too early to say, I can't imagine we don't end up in London. The situation is fluid."

Either The batman Frank Miller riffs Batman: year one, one of Reeves' favorite comics, or with the Flying Graysons, Robin's family, Reeves laughs, "I can't give you the answers to any of that." Many suppose that Reeves bat Man will pay tribute to Batman: year one hints that it has fallen on Twitter. What we know at the story level about the current iteration: Colin Farrell plays the penguin, Paul Dano as the puzzle, and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. The photo is not an origin story, rather it is about Bruce Wayne trying to find his way to become a detective genius. Reeves told me in the TCA summer 2018 that the photo, which he was writing at the time, was "powered by black in which Batman is investigating a particular case that takes us into the world of Gotham."

While diving into the newspapers, Reeves says he has no plans to rewrite anything he has already written.

"It took me two years to work on that story, and it is a very specific black mystery that has really been thought of by me and my partners.

However, what filming downtime allows Reeves to reconsider is "the tone of things." It happens every time you shoot something. The unexpected: happy accidents and things you didn't fully expect: that's the lightning bolt in a bottle of something that's alive. I'd say the changes really have to do with ‘Oh, looking at the tone of this with these scenes that we haven't done that connect to that part of the story. It seems like there might be an opportunity to explore some of that unexpected tone that we found. "With these films you never have enough preparation time because they are so complex and huge in so many ways. It also gives me a moment to think about the bigger sequences yet They have to arise and how I want to do them, "adds Reeves.

Production suffered a huge loss, and that was esteemed dialect trainer Andrew Jack, who died after developing COVID-19 from bat ManThe unemployment of s.

"She was a lovely and special person and it's one of those things that makes you re-prioritize and realize how fragile everything is. I'm tremendously focused on the movie and of course it's nice to be able to stop, but what I have really been thinking about the state the world is in and I hope that everyone is well and that everyone goes to the social distance and does everything they can to be safe because it is a very scary moment, ”reflects the filmmaker.

Last Friday, Amazon Prime viewers quarantined at home discovered something wonderful, and that was the science fiction series. Tales from the loop, Produced by Reeves and his 6th & Idaho studio.

If the images from the series and one sheet trailers were familiar, even resonant from Star Wars Concept artist Ralph McQuarrie, it's because the entire series was based on the work of Swedish artist Simon Stalenhag, specifically his book Tales from the loop featuring images of children and families in retro futuristic landscapes that teeter between past and tomorrow.

In fact, many filmmakers, such as Jeff Nichols and Roger Avary, have been influenced by the drawings of Stalenhag, 36. In fact, Avary, in preparing his film adaptation of Neal Shusterman's YY 2007 disistology Relax He sought to take excellent visual cues from Stahlenhag's work. Tales from the loop It is also filmed in Winnipeg, Canada, which serves as the ideal place to replicate Stalenhag's reverse world in its architectural clash of Chicago's brutalist, futuristic, and dystopian landscapes of the 1930s. Not only did Avary also plan to shoot Relax there, but it is also the highlight for some of David Cronenberg's cinematographic works.

Stalenhag's book Tales from the loop He found the desk of Adam Sorin of 6th & Idaho, a former assistant to Reeves, who caught the label's attention.

"We opted for a picture book, not knowing what it might become," said Reeves, who showed it to Legion series scribe Nathaniel Halpern, who was quickly stunned, returning with a full breakdown of how the season would go, episode by episode. The title of each episode was the title of one of Stalenhag's illustrations. By building the world of Tales from the loop, Halpern was also inspired by Sherwood Anderson's 1919 short story cycle Winesburg, Ohio who greatly adored characters in small towns. I like it Winesburg, tales of the loop It would also focus on issues of isolation and loneliness, in which the psychological perceptions of its characters exceeded the general plot.

Tales from the loop It is set in Mercer, Ohio, a manufacturing city that houses an underground lab and "The Loop" machine, which unlocks and explores the mysteries of the universe, as well as interludes destined for the realm of science fiction. Russ, played by Jonathan Pryce, is the creator of "The Loop" and a beloved patriarch. In each episode powered by the characters, the large cliffs abound (which can be seen largely individually or out of order), that is, a young woman named Loretta (Abby Ryder Fortson), mysteriously loses her mother, who was employed from The Loop. Following that tragedy, Loretta meets her older self (Rebecca Hall), who has a family and is Russ's daughter-in-law. In another episode, two teenage boys, the nerd and the cool guy, find an abandoned hollow metal device that can swap their souls, while another genius from Russ rises to a divine outcome. Despite the fact that the pendants are never resolved, the aftermath of the characters' plight lingers when you see them in the supporting or supporting roles of future episodes. Reeves like the details in his Bat Man, He remains silent in season 2 of the anthology series, only to say that "he is connected through a different lens."

"In essence, it is a science fiction program where the story is not about narrative revelation, nor about its twists, but rather uses gender as an examination of intimate and human experiences and makes them personal," Reeves explains.

"The series raises a lot of questions and it is not about the answers because that is the idea of ​​the human condition." We live in an unknown state. There are deliberately many open questions, some of which circulate in an interesting way, but not in such a way that they give you a reductive answer. You are dealing with the mysteries of life. One of the things I wanted 6th & Idaho; I was late for genre movies because I always imagined myself as Hal Ashby. I wanted to make sad comedies and the world changed a lot. Although I liked gender stories, I never imagined myself in that kingdom. Then I realized how personal you could make gender stories: You can use the surface of metaphors to make the shiny object that draws everyone in, then you can do something very personal. That's what i did with Planet of the Apes films. So I really wanted to find filmmakers who saw the same opportunity to do something very human in the genre space, ”adds the filmmaker who has contacted assistants like Jodie Foster, Andrew Stanton, So Yong Kim, Charlie McDowell and Mark Romanek to Tie episodes

6th & Idaho has an exclusive multi-year film contract with Netflix with various projects in progress. While Reeves' priorities lie with Bat Man, He says he will "direct something for Netflix at some point." Among the many projects, including the musical performance Hailee Steinfeld Idol, the Shondaland co-production of sci-fi police procedure romance Recursion (which will be a movie and a series), the only Netflix project from the 6th and Idaho that was ready to go before COVID-19 closed was the movie directed by Brian Helgeland Button Man based on the graphic novel John Wagner and Arthur Ranson. Development is ongoing for all 6th and Idaho projects on Netflix, but even remote streaming isn't happening on any of them because "everything is in a much slower mode," says Reeves.

Timing is everything, and as the world gets closer, albeit very far, in the fight against the current climate of COVID-19, Tales from the loop It delivers a moving and mysterious echo as we wonder about the inexplicable, uncertainty, and fragility of human life.

"Since we've been forced to literally stop our lives in a way that hasn't happened for a hundred years, it's a very surreal experience," says Reeves on how Tie reflects our modern day: "It is one of those things that assesses the meaning of things and how transitory we are."