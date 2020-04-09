Barry Ferguson questions the SPFL pyramid system and calls for restructuring | Football news

Kelty Hearts boss says now is the perfect time to review Scottish football structure and says he would be disappointed if he denies his team's promotion dream





Barry Ferguson has been in charge of Lowland League leaders Kelty Hearts since October 2018.

Barry Ferguson questions the merits of the Scottish pyramid system if at his side Kelty Hearts is denied his chance to advance to SPFL League Two.

The former Rangers midfielder has been in charge of the Lowland League leaders since 2018 and acknowledges that, as a return to soccer remains unclear, any resolution will not be without criticism.

According to the latest SPFL proposal outlined on Wednesday, Kelty and already confirmed Highland League champions Brora Rangers would miss the opportunity to replace Brechin City in the fourth tier.

"What's the point of having a pyramid system in Scotland, so that the Lowland League clubs and the Highland League clubs try to join the SPFL, if this is all going to be scrapped?" Ferguson said.

"You can't just relegate Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer and let Brechin get into a play-off game to see if they can stay in the SPFL or fall in the Lowland League."

"We have to make great decisions. We have invested a little money this year, we have worked very hard, like all the clubs in the Lowland League."

"We have tried to do things right and if we are to be denied the opportunity to enter the league, it will be very disappointing."

"I prefer to win the league and the place and play the games, but look, I am realistic, I know that the games will not be played soon."

"Bonnyrigg is following us closely, they have also had an excellent season, but as things stand, we are sitting at the top of the league with the most points."

Any decision the Lowland League makes could closely follow the decisions made by the SPFL, particularly if the promotion and relegation are eliminated entirely.

However, any Premier League result may be tied to UEFA and if they allow leagues, particularly major divisions, to decide how to end their seasons, as such decisions will affect qualification for European tournaments.

Ferguson believes that the unprecedented situation facing football has given the Scottish game the opportunity to restructure the league system.

It's something the 42-year-old says he has personally been an advocate for some time and that could mean suspending relegation for this season and allowing parties in promotion positions to rise in the leagues.

"There is a way to keep the vast majority of clubs happy and that is to try to rebuild the leagues in Scotland," said Ferguson.

"I've been saying it for the past 12 to 18 months. It's about time we tried to do something with our leagues and tried to make it more interesting. This is the perfect time now."

Future proposals could automatically win Celtic a ninth consecutive title, if the Premier takes a line similar to that voted in the other three divisions.

The rangers returned with a counter proposal of their own aimed more at allowing clubs access to the prize money now to ease some of the financial pressure incurred during the forced shutdown of soccer.

The rangers also released a statement of tagging moves in the Championship, League One, and League Two to end the season as "abhorrent."

Ferguson would appreciate a full consultation from 42 clubs, but admitted that when it comes to the race for the top-notch title, there is little doubt that Celtic has been the best team this season.

However, he says he would not have welcomed that decision if he were still a player.

"If I got into the locker room and Celtic got the title, of course I wouldn't be happy with it," added Ferguson.

"Celtic have a 13-point lead and there is no doubt that since the winter break they have certainly been the form team and kicked as the Rangers have been disappointing."

He was also quick to acknowledge that Scottish clubs, the vast majority of which have already deferred salaries or suspended staff, will be in financial difficulties and hope that clarity will come soon.

"We want to find out who the champions are and what will eventually happen to all the leagues, but also financially it will be difficult for many clubs."

"Finances are important, but so is figuring out what the SPFL will do with the leagues, and hopefully the decision will be made sooner rather than later."