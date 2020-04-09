Bar owner removes money stapled to walls and ceilings to pay employees during coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Bar owner removes money stapled to walls and ceilings to pay employees during coronavirus crisis - CBS Tampa
TYBEE ISLAND, Georgia (Up News Info Local) – A Georgia bar owner struggling to pay her employees during the COVID-19 pandemic is proving that a dollar bill can be very helpful.

Customers at The Sand Bar on Tybee Island have been stapling dollar bills on walls and ceilings for about six years.

"It is the home of many people," owner Jennifer Knox told Up News Info affiliate WTOC. “We have a bar church here, a poster class here. Lots of amazing things that bring the community together. "

But with the need for people to stay home and abide by the rules of social estrangement, businesses have temporarily sold out and Knox is having trouble paying his staff. So he decided to withdraw the dollar bills one by one and give the cash to the employees.

It took three and a half days to clear all the money, but the cash totaled $ 3,714.

"We literally had money on the walls and time on our hands," he said. "There was no more perfect time to give back to my people."

After some customers donated another $ 390 to the cause, the waiters and musicians who work at the Sand Bar ended up receiving around $ 600 each.

"Oh my God!" exclaimed the employee Lydia Clark. "That will pay my rent."

%MINIFYHTMLc6e238d8e27a56b7b37b91d5045f6e4811%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here