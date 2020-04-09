Bake more? LAUSD Shares Legendary Old-Fashioned Coffee Cake Recipe Amid "Safer at Home,quot; Orders – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As more residents stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, many find themselves baking to pass the time.

The Los Angeles Unified School District shared the recipe for its legendary old-fashioned 1954 coffee cake in hopes of bringing some comfort to those who are "safer at home."

Baking more now that you stay home? Remember the legendary old-fashioned coffee cake from LAUSD? Here is the original 1954 recipe. Photo credit: Danielle Chiriguaya. pic.twitter.com/xpzN48JeXZ – L.A. Unified (@LASchools) April 7, 2020

This is what you will need:

Baker's flour – 2 1/2 cups

Brown sugar / packaged – 1 cup

Granulated Sugar – 1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon.

Salt – 1 tsp.

Nutmeg – 1 tsp.

Salad oil – 3/4 cup

Cinnamon – 1 tsp

Baking soda – 1 tsp.

Baking powder – 1 tsp.

Egg – 1 large

Buttermilk – 1 cup

The instructions are as follows:

"Combine the first six ingredients. Mix until crumbled. Reserve 1/2 cup of the above to cover. To this add the cinnamon. Combine the last four ingredients and add them to the first mix. Mix but don't mix too much. Put in a greased 9 "x 13,quot; cake pan. Sprinkle the cinnamon crumb on top of the dough. Bake at 350 to 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. "