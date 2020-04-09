Ayesha Curry posts an adorable photo of her and Steph's first date in a decade ago!

Here's another super cute, envy-inducing post from one of the most "goal,quot; couples in the entire entertainment industry! Ayesha Curry took her IG to share a throwback photo from no less than 12 years ago that featured her and her current husband, Steph Curry, on their first date!

Ayesha posted the adorable photo that proved they were perfect for each other from day one as part of a new social media challenge known as the "first photo challenge,quot;.

Seeing this happen, the celebrity couldn't help but share this truly special photo from over a decade ago with her followers. "

As a caption, she wrote, "I don't have a digital version of this. Since our first REAL date."

Sure enough, Ayesha's makeup style at the time shows that the photo was taken in the early 2000s as she was wearing a bright blue eyeshadow, which was all the rage back then.

Not only that, but she was also wearing a light blue tank to match!

That said, fashion is practically the only indicator of the passage of time because the couple has not changed at all in the last 12 years or so!

As for Steph, the sports star can be seen looking at the camera and sticking out his tongue while having a very funny expression on his face.

They knew how to have fun from the beginning!

No wonder they were a good match for each other and continue to have such a strong and loving relationship so many years later!

It seems that the beloved couple has been trying to stay distracted amid the coronavirus, the COVID-19 quarantine.

That said, remembering today seems to be one of your favorite activities.

Of course, they've also been making more recent updates, showing their followers how they entertain themselves while trapped at home.



