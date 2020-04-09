Aurora's arrest arises from investigation of missing person into wife

%MINIFYHTML14af4ab70a2d0c014cea9850c525638776%

An Aurora man has been arrested in connection with a missing person case, that of his ex-wife.

Eldred Miller, 73, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of financial exploitation, theft, identity theft and criminal impersonation, according to police.

"The charges are the result of an investigation into a missing person," said officer Matt Longshore, a police spokesman.

On December 15, 2018, Miller's ex-wife Kyo Miller was reported missing, and investigators described her disappearance as a suspect. Kyo Miller was 87 years old at the time.

Although they were no longer a couple, they shared the same residence, in the 3400 block of South Halifax Way, along with Eldred Miller's wife, Galyna Miller, at the time of the disappearance.

Friends of Kyo Miller reported his disappearance to the police. An investigation is ongoing.