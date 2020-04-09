Atlanta Mother creates a game controller out of a cardboard box to keep the child entertained while in quarantine

It is no secret that young children love technology.

From holding their parents on cell phones as hostages, to watching YouTube, to playing video games, these children are a force to be reckoned with and a mom discovered the formula.

Atlanta, GA's mother Baqarah has been in quarantine since March. Because his 2-year-old son Amir has expressed that he wanted a PlayStation, he decided to cunningly control to keep him entertained.

“I lost my job the first week of March. I was working in a hotel and we were told we won't be back until the end of June, if everything works, "he revealed.

Being at home with her son and without extra help, she decided to think outside the box.

"So now I'm at home with my 2-year-old son, with no childcare or extra hands to help … So I have to be creative to keep him busy," she continued.

To keep her creativity going, she took the extra time to get back to her love of art and created a controller with a cardboard box and nail glue.

"It was actually a cardboard box from an old Amazon package," said the Atlanta mother. "I just drew the shape of a controller, cut it, stitched it up, and painted the pieces, she shared."

"I also used nail glue and thread to sew on the controller parts," added Baqarah.

Baqarah turns on a YouTube tutorial game and Amir believes that she is in control and that she is having the best time of her life.

"He thinks he does something to television," he said. "He thinks he controls the game, when it's actually just a YouTube video. Hopefully it will last because he's smart, but he's keeping it entertaining for now."

The "quarantine season,quot; is bringing out the best in many of us. From Instagram Live battles, online training sessions, and even entertaining with Tik Tok videos and challenges, it seems like we're all trying to make the most of the time.