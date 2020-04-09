At home with … Leeds United stars Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling | Football news

















Leeds players Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Luke Ayling talk to Sky Sports about isolation, their hopes for promotion, working with Marcelo Bielsa and much more.

Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling discussed a wide range of topics when Sky Sports joins Leeds United at home.

Jonathan Oakes and David Prutton spoke to the Leeds trio about Marcelo Bielsa, his favorite moments of the season, being fans of the club and much, much more!

On the management of Marcelo Bielsa …

Bielsa has been in charge of Leeds since the beginning of last season. The trio discussed the impact it has had on their careers, their training sessions and what their English really is like.

Kalvin Phillips: "I think (his English is) definitely better than he does! We don't really talk too much, but he can say quite a few sentences from what we've heard."

"It mainly comes through a translator. He will show us some videos before the training sessions, and sometimes he will try some English, he will do it halfway and then finish it before looking for a translator.

"He's relentless, especially with his weight goals and the way he trains every day. I never thought he would improve me as much as he has. He's always on my case about my weight!"

Liam Cooper: "The distance is there and we accept it. It's been that way from day one and it hasn't changed. They give a lot to the boys to keep their spirits up in the locker room, and for us that's brilliant. He never intervenes for anything that isn't related to football. We have a great group full of energy and it's quite young, except for Pablo Hernández!

"In terms of fitness, for me it has been incredible. When I signed I weighed around 92 kg, now I weigh more than 81 kg. You never think that your body can do what it does, and since he entered, he has changed all the way " the club works. It's chalk and cheese. "

Luke Ayling: "I feel fitter than ever and can run up and down for the full 90 minutes. This shows how much I get into the third attack. It all comes down to everything we do in training every day. Everything is bursts. short and sharp and works at high intensity

"Even now we continue to weigh every morning, and we have to take photos and send them to the fitness trainer. It's a complete lifestyle change. I was fit before he came in and I thought I could do a lot, but I've taken it to the next one. level now, and I feel like I can do a lot more and play for a few more years than I could before. "

In the highlight of the season … both against Birmingham!

The two most memorable games of the season so far for the trio, both were against Birmingham. The first of these was a 1-0 victory at Elland Road in October in a game that marked the club's 100th anniversary. It was fitting that Phillips, an academy graduate and follower of Leeds, get the winner.

Phillips "The atmosphere before that game was something I had never experienced in my life. The crowd and everything made it such a special day. So going out there and scoring the winning goal is something I will never forget. Down in the history books."

The second collision with Birmingham occurred in late December at St. Andrew & # 39; s. He finished with a goal in the last minute to secure an incredible 5-4 victory for Leeds …

Copper: "I was furious in that game! I don't think we've conceded such bad goals and scored such brilliant goals. Luke may take a little credit there! But we will never give up and go to the 96th minute. That was one of those days.

"We had a team chat at the end and I told the guys to make sure this never happens again. It was a great way to win, but we don't want many of them. I would like to just win 1-0. It would take nine plus ".

Ayling "It was actually a decent game for me! It was mental. We started really well and then it all went crazy in the second half. Then every time a team advanced, they scored. It was crazy. I scored a good goal and set a partner. It wasn't bad. "

On supporting the club …

Cooper and Phillips were fans of Leeds growing up. Meanwhile, Ayling has been with the club since 2016 and has adopted Northern Honorary Status.

Copper: "My family is from Hull and they were all fans of Hull City, and my dad was a fan of West Ham. I had three options, but I chose Leeds.

"I didn't play too much against Leeds when I was an academy kid, but we were going to Thorp Arch and the facilities were amazing. Then, to enter as a player in 2014, and then become captain of the club you support. You really have to pinch yourself.

"(Being a captain) is a job I am very proud of and I hope I can do well. I want to set a good example for the younger boys at the club, and I hope Kalvin can step in one day and Captain Leeds as well."

Phillips "It was the kind of thing you don't think about much when you're younger, but now I'm playing for the club, you realize how much it needs to go back to the top. We are a unique club. City and it would be massive.

"I remember the likes of Mark Viduka, Harry Kewell and Alan Smith, and you just want to try to replicate that. My family is a huge admirer of Leeds, and if it doesn't go well, they will tell me!"

Ayling "I love spending time here. My little girl was born here and now I'm a northerner! I still have family in the south, but I rarely go, they always show up.

"I just enjoy being here. It's a more pleasant and slower way of life. I live in a town where everyone says morning and takes care of you. You don't understand it in the south!"

On the red card against QPR …

Phillips has enjoyed a brilliant season so far, and has even been promoted by a call from England. His lowest point of the season, however, he had a 1-0 loss in QPR. Later, in a frustrating game for the midfielder, he was sent off for a wild challenge at Geoff Cameron. Leeds lost two of its next three games that it lost due to suspension.

Phillips "I missed playing in those three games afterwards and was gutted in the stands. We also didn't do well when they banned me."

"I wanted to be on the field and help the guys, but I just tried to keep my spirits and my fitness high and be ready for when I came back. When I came back I did pretty well and we got some good results." "

Copper: "I couldn't look at it when it was shipped!

"But I think even if we were 1-0 up, Kalvin would still do that tackle. If you take that part out of his game, you get a lot out of it. Sometimes he plays to the limit, and that's like some of the best players in the world. It can be a very good attribute. "

Ayling "We just ignored him! I came in later and said 'Kal, you've been dumb'. The game was practically over, we were going through a difficult spell and Kalvin is a great player for us. For him to be Losing three games It was a great loss, it really hurt.

"To be fair to him, though, he never made excuses. He apologized and had been stupid. This shows his character that he knew he had done something wrong."

And Ayling in her wonderful goals …

Ayling, as a right back, may not be recognized for his goal. But he's hit some screamers this season, and none better than an incredible volley against Huddersfield in March. Her beauty in that famous victory in Birmingham in December will also be a candidate for the Goal of the season.

Ayling "I think I'm ready for two of the first three goals of the season! That's not bad for a right back."

"I've seen some people talk about Tyler Roberts' goal against Hull, because it was a good build up for the team and it could beat mine, but I'm a little confused and I don't know what people are watching! For me there is only one winner.

"I have seen him every day since then. In the first week I saw him 30 times a day on repeat. It would be 10:30 at night and he would be in bed with the lights off. The last time and receive an elbow from the lady telling me to go to sleep! But I will probably never score a goal like that again. "