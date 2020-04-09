Ashley Graham recalls a model's grim reaction to her SI photos

The modeling world has come a long way from Ashley Graham It helped revolutionize it, but not without its setbacks.

As part of Naomi CampbellThe new YouTube series "No Filter With Naomi,quot;, Ashley spoke candidly about the industry's reaction to her 2016 Illustrated Sports photoshoot, particularly the troublesome version of an unnamed model from the historical moment.

That year, Ashley became the first size 16 model to be selected for the coveted magazine cover. As she recalled, "The second year I tried it, I got it and I was a rookie. It was a fantastic photo shoot, great pictures and boom! I got the cover."

Not long after, Ashley and Naomi met for the first time and discussed some of the conversations surrounding the images.