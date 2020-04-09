Ashley Graham recalls a model's grim reaction to her SI photos

The modeling world has come a long way from Ashley Graham It helped revolutionize it, but not without its setbacks.
As part of Naomi CampbellThe new YouTube series "No Filter With Naomi,quot;, Ashley spoke candidly about the industry's reaction to her 2016 Illustrated Sports photoshoot, particularly the troublesome version of an unnamed model from the historical moment.
That year, Ashley became the first size 16 model to be selected for the coveted magazine cover. As she recalled, "The second year I tried it, I got it and I was a rookie. It was a fantastic photo shoot, great pictures and boom! I got the cover."
Not long after, Ashley and Naomi met for the first time and discussed some of the conversations surrounding the images.
"There was another model who was so upset that she had gotten the cover and she said that it was very big and that women of my size should not be on the cover," the 32-year-old woman described, to which Naomi replied: " Who said that?"
Illustrated Sports
"You can go get it," Ashley told her without revealing the identity of the model. "You said to me, 'I just want to let you know that I was talking about you and that I defended you.' First of all, I met Naomi Campbell for the first time and she just defended me. My heart is racing! ' Thank you! "
Naomi chimed in: "Well, I will defend you again right now because I don't think that person has the right to say that. Now is your time."
Ashley (who confirmed that the model name started with a & # 39; C & # 39;) may reference the comments made by Cheryl Tiegs, who in 2016 told E! News: "I don't like it when we talk about full-figured women because it gives them glamor because your waist should be under 35 (inches)."
"I don't think it's healthy," added Tiegs. "(Ashley's) face is beautiful. Beautiful. But I don't think it's healthy in the long run."
She later issued a public apology to Ashley, saying in part: "I congratulate you on the positive influence you have on helping women love themselves."
For more of Ashley and Naomi, check out the video above.
%MINIFYHTML5c18f9328766fea77f8a67811af680879%