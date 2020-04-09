Ashley Giles remains positive England will play cricket this summer | Cricket News





Ashley Giles says there will be a "focus on protecting some of our biggest games,quot; when cricket can resume

Ashley Giles says she is clinging to the hope that a little cricket will be played this summer, despite the coronavirus outbreak, with international matches taking precedence.

While the start of the cricket season is still postponed until at least May 28, the managing director of the England men's team says the ECB is currently in discussion with other international boards in hopes of delaying matches later in the calendar.

England is slated to play the West Indies in a series of three tests that will start on June 4, with Australia (three ODI, three T20I), Pakistan (three tests, three T20I) and Ireland (three ODI) also scheduled for the tour during the summer.

"We are looking at all the scenarios, with a focus on protecting some of our biggest games (test matches, one-day international matches, T20I) and perhaps delaying those matches as long as possible without losing any crickets," said Giles. .

"That is possible and I think we have to maintain the hope that we will go out and play; whether behind closed doors or in front of full houses, none of us knows it."

It has been suggested that if you can play some cricket in late summer, you could see two England white ball and red ball teams selected to play series at the same time.

Giles ruled out any possible match clash, but emphasized that the ECB and the players must be flexible during this uncertain period.

"Nothing is going to be ideal, when we look at the preparation for the players, their rest between games, the crossing of formats," said Giles. "But, right now, it's a blank sheet of paper. I don't think there's anything off the table."

"Certainly, we've looked at playing two formats at the same time; you could have a Test game running and play a T20 or ODI the day before or the day after a Test."

"Obviously there will come a point where you won't be able to do that anymore. You can't overlap them, you can't play two games on the same day, so at some point international cricket is going to fall."

"I still have hope right now that we won't get to that point. We have to stay with that positive mindset that we can do it and that we will get some cricket."

Focusing on the positive, Giles believes that a condensed international schedule could give greater opportunities to a larger group of players.

He also hinted at the possibility of a friendly within the England squad, similar to the one the Australian touring team benefited from before last year's ashes, in an effort to quickly prepare the team after such a long break.

"In terms of cricket performance, while it might not be ideal from a game standpoint, it could actually give us a better view of more players and a broader group of people that we may have to play in the future," said Giles. . "In that sense, it would give a greater opportunity.

"We certainly would have to play a couple of warm-up games; I think (the game within the squad) would be a decent idea and a way to solve the problem more broadly. I think we could do that."

"Trust me, we will do everything we can, as long as our people are safe, to go out and play cricket."