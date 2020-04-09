As the world spends on coronavirus bailouts, China slows

BEIJING – The world is opening its wallet to fight against effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The United States presented a $ 2 billion rescue package. European countries have announced their own spending blitz, and Japan approved an economic stimulus plan of nearly $ 1 trillion.
Then there is China.
The country that helped boost the world economy after the 2008 global financial crisis with a waste of half a trillion dollars has been relatively tight this time. While it is helping companies keep workers and pressuring their state banks to lend more, China has slowed spending on big packages or flooding its financial system with money.
In a strange juxtaposition, the communist country has also largely refrained from giving money directly to its people. By contrast, President Trump, who once denounced the possibility of increasing socialism in the United States, enacted a package that includes $ 1,200 checks for all American adults except the wealthiest.
An increasing number of people say that China should do more. Leading economists ask Beijing to make the country's consumers spend again. At least seven provinces and cities are already distributing vouchers to empower spenders.
Justin Lin Yifu, an influential government adviser, called on a conference last week in China to rekindle economic growth by introducing vouchers across the country that must be spent quickly or no longer have value.
"Consumer vouchers are more effective,quot; than distributing cash, he said. "People can't consume cash when they get it, so it won't turn directly into demand."
The goal is to help China's growing ranks of university-educated employees like Huang Yihan, as well as factory workers who have greatly boosted the economy in the past. Ms. Huang, 24, lost her job at an eight-employee advertising agency in Shanghai in early February, and received only two months of severance pay because she had recently been hired.
Like many in her generation who grew up in a rapidly expanding economy, Ms. Huang did not expect to find herself unemployed. He studied extensively in high school and attended a top-tier university in Guangzhou, southern China. But now he examines a hiring landscape that has suddenly become bleak for millions of young Chinese people.
Your apartment's quarterly rent payment is due in mid-April. He faces the option of paying rent or paying for food while searching for his next job, although he expressed confidence that one can be found.
"If I take out the rent, I won't have much money," he said.
The extent of the damage that China must reverse is still unclear. Its huge economy, a major engine of global growth, went dormant in February after the coronavirus spread from an initial outbreak in Wuhan City. A glimpse of the total impact on the country may come on April 17, when China reports economic statistics for the first three months of the year. But economists widely believe that the shutdown has doomed countless jobs and small businesses.
Restarting the economy will be much more difficult than it was after 2008, when China became known. a $ 586 billion spending package. That package funded highways, bridges, and high-speed rail lines across the country. It allowed for large construction projects. Steel, glass and cement factories were accelerated to meet new demand.
China's economy has tripled in size since then and has become more diverse and more complex. China now has a much more educated workforce with less enthusiasm for manual labor. The service sector has become more important.
"The negative impacts of coronavirus disease are primarily caused by people working in specific industries, such as restaurants, hotels, transportation companies, cinemas, and tourism," said Zhi George Yu, an economist at Renmin University of China. "Investment in infrastructure will not directly absorb many workers who worked in industries primarily affected by the disease."
China is still recovering from its latest binge. In addition to spending, Beijing unleashed $ 2 trillion in new loans and made other moves that threw even more credit into the financial system. As a result, China became one of the world's most indebted economies in less than a decade. Economists inside and outside the country have warned that debt, largely hidden in the books of local governments and state-owned companies, could disrupt the financial system and slow growth in the long term.
Even if China strengthens its economy internally, it must cope with the lack of demand for its products from abroad.
From physical stores abroad, "in recent days, the number of orders that have been canceled at the factory is staggering," said Sabrina Finlay, CEO of Otabo, a footwear company in Minneapolis that manufactures in China. Online sales in China have improved as the country recovers, he added, but store traffic has not fully returned.
Like France, China has focused on helping companies continue to pay their workers. The latest moves, unveiled last week, will support the state banking sector to lend another $ 200 billion to businesses, particularly smaller ones. Local governments have also issued $ 150 billion in bonds so far this year to pay contractors for the construction of roads, bridges, and other projects.
When Xibei, a chain of 386 restaurants specializing in roast lamb and other northwest Chinese cuisine, publicly warned that it was running out of money to pay its 22,000 employees, the Chinese government and banking system took action.
Within two days, the government was discussing financial assistance, said Jia Guolong, the company's president. Three days later, loan documents were signed for a $ 200 million, three-year low-interest credit line from a state bank. Four days after that, Xibei was paying its workers.
"It was a requirement of the bank that we use the money to pay only wages and food providers," Jia said in a telephone interview.
But Beijing hardly provides financial assistance directly to the general public. Because factory orders have been depleted for exports and abroad, many manufacturing employees no longer work overtime, which previously accounted for up to a third of their compensation. While the last large-scale confinement in China ended in Wuhan on Wednesday morning, many social distancing rules remain in place across the country and have discouraged people from eating out or paying for other services.
So spending has remained weak. Even now, Xibei restaurants have just over half of the daily sales they had before the pandemic, Jia said.
Government data shows that the employment of large industrial companies has remained stable at around 68 million people. But the data does not show the impact on small and medium-sized companies, which account for up to 80 percent of the country's urban employment.
Professor Yu from Renmin University and other economists increasingly recommend a pioneering approach this spring in affluent areas of central-eastern China: the delivery of coupons to stimulate consumption.
Hangzhou, the hometown of Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has been particularly active in issuing electronic vouchers. Each of the last two Friday mornings, residents went online to obtain a package of five discount coupons that could be used in restaurants and stores through Alibaba's electronic payment system, Alipay.
Because coupons are valid for just one week, they provide an incentive for recipients to use them quickly rather than save money, as some can do with $ 1,200 checks that are distributed in the United States.
Coupon or coupon packages are funded by the municipal government, which reimburses local companies that accept them. But the value of each coupon in a package is modest: $ 1.41 to $ 6.35, and only one coupon can be used per purchase. Beijing economists say the national government is considering rolling them out.
"Sooner rather than later, there will be a large-scale coupon," said Zhu Ning, vice dean of the Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance.
For now, the Hangzhou program seems popular with residents. Perhaps too popular.
"When I looked at him around 11 a.m., he was already outside," said one resident, Huang Wen. "The coupons began to be delivered at 8 a.m. and were sold out before 10 a.m."
Coral Yang contributed to the investigation.