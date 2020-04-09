As the world spends on coronavirus bailouts, China slows

BEIJING – The world is opening its wallet to fight against effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The United States presented a $ 2 billion rescue package. European countries have announced their own spending blitz, and Japan approved an economic stimulus plan of nearly $ 1 trillion.

Then there is China.

The country that helped boost the world economy after the 2008 global financial crisis with a waste of half a trillion dollars has been relatively tight this time. While it is helping companies keep workers and pressuring their state banks to lend more, China has slowed spending on big packages or flooding its financial system with money.

In a strange juxtaposition, the communist country has also largely refrained from giving money directly to its people. By contrast, President Trump, who once denounced the possibility of increasing socialism in the United States, enacted a package that includes $ 1,200 checks for all American adults except the wealthiest.

An increasing number of people say that China should do more. Leading economists ask Beijing to make the country's consumers spend again. At least seven provinces and cities are already distributing vouchers to empower spenders.