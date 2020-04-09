Arturas Karnisovas: Chicago Bulls Close to Hiring Denver Nuggets General Manager | NBA News

The Chicago Bulls are approaching the hiring of Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas as their new executive vice president of basketball operations.

According to a report by ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski, Bulls chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf, finished the first round of virtual interviews on Wednesday, and talks with Karnisovas continue.

the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Reinsdorf also interviewed Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox, former Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Danny Ferry, Utah Jazz executive Justin Zanik, and former Philadelphia 76ers president Bryan Colangelo, among others.

the Sun-Times He added that those discussions have not all been for the same position, as the team is considering a variety of receiving structures.

Previous reports indicated that Chicago also had an interest in Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster and Miami Heat vice president of basketball operations Adam Simon after being rejected by Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan. . Simon, however, reportedly will stay with the Heat.

According to ESPNKarnisovas would renovate the Bulls' main office if hired, including the addition of a general manager. The report added that Bulls vice president of basketball operations John Paxson is expected to assume an advisory role, and GM Gar Forman's current future will depend on discussions with the team.

Karnisovas, 48 ​​from Lithuania, joined the Nuggets as an assistant general manager in 2013 and was promoted to general manager in June 2017, then signed a contract extension in February 2019.

He was considered the likely replacement for president of basketball operations Tim Connelly in Denver, if Connelly had left for the Washington Wizards when he was courted last May.

Before going to Denver, Karnisovas spent five years working for the NBA and then for the Houston Rockets as a scout. He also played professionally in Europe from 1987-2002, winning the FIBA ​​European Player of the Year awards in 1996 while with FC Barcelona.

