Arjun Kapoor spreads knowledge about COVID 19 with a quirky post

The coronavirus has left the entire world under indefinite lockdown. Facing unprecedented times, B-towners have turned to social media to spread the virus and also send positive messages to their fans. Workouts at home, easy recipes to cook, jam … whatever and the stars are in it.



Arjun Kapoor visited Instagram today to post a photo of himself wearing a mask. He captioned this quirky plugin with an equally quirky title. It said: "The new normal. The mask should hai kyunki mask mast hai. Mumbaikars, we must understand and follow the new rule."


Arjun Kapoor


Congratulations to Arjun Kapoor for sending the right messages in the COVID – 19 times.

