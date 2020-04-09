Ariana Grande supports Florence Pugh after the star of & # 39; Little Women & # 39; be criticized for dating Zach Braff

WENN

The singer of & # 39; 7 Rings & # 39; defends the actress of & # 39; Little Women & # 39; who is the target of internet trolls after she made her romance with the actor from & # 39; Scrubs & # 39; public.

Ariana Grande has taken a step forward to defend "Little woman star Florence Pugh after she became the target of bad trolls by publicizing her new romance.

The 24-year-old actress took to social media earlier this week to address the abuse she has been subjected to since she wanted her actor boyfriend, Zach Braff, a happy 45th birthday.

The wicked online objected to the age gap between the pair and threw themselves at Pugh.

"On Monday, I posted a photo in honor of Zach's birthday and wrote a birthday message underneath," he replied in a video. "Within eight minutes of posting the photo, I received about 70 percent of the comments that were abusing and horrible, basically intimidating someone on my page. It is the first time in my entire life on Instagram that I have to change out of the comments on my page. "

"I've never been an Instagram page that encourages that (sic). I've never been an Instagram page that likes that toxic environment … I don't need you to tell me who I should or shouldn't love and I would never I tell my life to anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. "

And now Ariana has saluted the star for defending herself. "Oh, I love you and I really appreciate you," wrote the singer on her Instagram page.

In posting Florence's video response to the trolls, Grande added: "Sharing special things about personal life on the internet can be really traumatic. I just wanted to share this and let you know how perfectly you expressed this and how appreciated you are for doing so (sic ). "