AR Rahman AR Rahman is furious at Masakali 2.0

AR Rahman is one of the most reputable music composers in the world. He has been on several groundbreaking albums in his career and has also won an Oscar for his work on Slumdog Millionaire. Known for his calm and collected temperament, Rahman expressed his anger on social media after the remake of his hit song that Masakali released yesterday.

The Masakali 2.0 remake is produced by the T series and is sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar. The music has been performed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song was released yesterday and has already crossed 13 million views in less than 24 hours. With the participation of Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra, the song not only received bad reviews, but also enraged AR Rahman.

Rahman turned to Twitter to subtly express his disappointment by posting the original link and said: “No shortcuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, write and rewrite. More than 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim of producing music that can last generations. A team of a director, composer, and lyricist supported by actors, dance directors, and a relentless film crew. Much love and prayers, A.R. Rahman.

That's not all, he also posted an ambiguous quote talking about patience and anger on Instagram that confirmed that he is unhappy with the remake.

Well, we don't blame Rahman for the blast. It's almost blasphemous to play the songs he composed, let alone remix one like Masakali 2.0.