Apple TV + Offers Free Subscription-Free Programs for Limited Execution – Deadline

Apple TV + has made a collection of original series and movies available for free through its Apple TV app. Spectators in the US USA They can watch now, while global customers can watch the schedule starting Friday. All programs are free and require no subscription.

Programs can be accessed at apple.co/FreeForEveryone in the Apple TV app.

Apple Originals will join other free premium content from partner channels available on the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

Apple originals now airing for free on Apple TV + include:

"The Queen of the Elephant"

This genre-crossing wildlife documentary, narrated by Chiwetel Eljiofor, won the International Green Film Award for Cinema for Peace and received two Critics' Choice Documentary Awards nominations, including Best Narration and Best Science / Nature Documentary. The narrative follows Athena, a majestic elephant matriarch, leading her family through a ruthless but cinematic natural landscape of grasslands and forests dotted with seasonal water wells. https://apple.co/ElephantQueen

"Little America"

From Lee Eisenberg and executive producers Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and Alan Yang, "Little America" ​​is an anthology series featuring eight true stories of immigrants to the United States. https://apple.co/LittleAmerica

"Server"

A twisty psychological thriller by M. Night Shyamalan that follows a mourning couple in Philadelphia after an indescribable tragedy that creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. https://apple.co/Servant

"For all humanity"

"For All Mankind" presents a world of aspirations where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves at the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of a timeline of alternative history: a world in which the USSR beats the United States to the moon. https://apple.co/ForAllMankind

"Dickinson"

A comedy series starring Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld and created by Alena Smith explores the limitations of society, gender, and family from the perspective of young rebel poet Emily Dickinson. Wiz Khalifa is the guest star in the GLAAD Award nominated comedy. https://apple.co/_Dickinson

"Helpers"

A new preschool live-action series from the creators of "Sesame Street". Join Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether you're planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, Helpsters can solve anything, because it all starts with a plan. https://apple.co/_Helpsters

"Ghost Writer"

A reimagining of the 1992 Sesame Workshops series. Each arc of the story of the episode is grouped around literature, with classics and new works commissioned by popular authors such as D.J. MacHale and Kwame Alexander. Since its release, "Ghostwriter" has won several Parents' Choice Awards and Common Sense Media Awards. https://apple.co/_