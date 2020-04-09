Apple iPhone 2020: affordable, fast, and 10 other things you need to know about Apple's next iPhone

In 2017, Apple released iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. These iPhone were followed by iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max in 2018, and the latest-generation iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max in 2019. Apple jumped from iPhone 8 to iPhone X as iPhone X is the company's special 10th anniversary iPhone. However, this did not mean an iPhone 9. In addition, the company is yet to launch the successor to the iPhone SE released in 2016. Therefore, the next iPhone is likely to be that lost iPhone.