Animal Lovers Answer Call to Clean Shelters in Riverside County During Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – The coronavirus outbreak has emptied California's landmarks, streets, and restaurants. But an empty place that was nice to see was the animal shelters in Riverside County.

(credit: Riverside County Department of Animal Services)

Workers in facial masks showed the empty kennels with a flourishing and cheery gesture in a video posted on the Riverside County Animal Services Facebook page.

"This is incredible: we clean adoptable animals!" said the post.

The county had closed its shelters to the public on April 2, but called on the public to help place their animals, either in permanent homes or in foster homes. The locations were in a way that looked like Uber or Instacart.

"We will still go through our official adoption process and proper verification," said Julie Bank, director of the Department of Animal Services. "But with a strong social distancing it is still practiced."

Adoption fees were also made free of charge at this time.

But even with the kennels empty, Bank said they were still working to make resources available to prospective families and care for the county's stray animals.

