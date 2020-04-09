Angelina Jolie calls for protection for vulnerable children during COVID-19

Marco Provvisionato / IPA / Shutterstock
Being less vulnerable to a virus does not make children completely safe.
As COVID-19 continues to affect millions of families worldwide, Angelina Jolie he is speaking and reminding citizens that we must care for needy children during this time.
"Of the many ways the pandemic makes us rethink our humanity, none is more important or urgent than the overall protection of children," Angelina wrote in an article for Time. "They may not be as susceptible to the virus as other groups, but they are especially vulnerable to many of the pandemic's secondary impacts on society."
According to the Oscar winner, social distancing could "inadvertently fuel a direct increase in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children." The reason why? There is no way to escape stress at home and, in some cases, domestic violence.
"It comes at a time when children are deprived of support networks to help them cope: from their trusted friends and teachers to after-school sports activities and visits to the home of a loved relative who allows them to escape. from their abusive environment. " wrote "COVID-19 has separated children from their friends, their regular studies, and their freedom of movement."
And while much attention has been paid to children who are missing their education, even Angelina's son had to press pause at university, the actress poses a question to readers.
"What are we doing now to move forward to protect vulnerable children from harm during the closure that will affect them for the rest of their lives?" she asked.
For starters, Angelina recommends that you call family or friends, especially when "we may have concerns that someone is vulnerable." Anyone can educate themselves on the signs of stress and domestic violence.
There are also numerous organizations including The Child Helpline Network and The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children willing to offer assistance.
"It is often said that a village is needed to raise a child," Angelina shared. "It will take an effort from across our country to give children the protection and care they deserve."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
