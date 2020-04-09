Angelina Jolie calls for protection for vulnerable children during COVID-19

Being less vulnerable to a virus does not make children completely safe.

As COVID-19 continues to affect millions of families worldwide, Angelina Jolie he is speaking and reminding citizens that we must care for needy children during this time.

"Of the many ways the pandemic makes us rethink our humanity, none is more important or urgent than the overall protection of children," Angelina wrote in an article for Time. "They may not be as susceptible to the virus as other groups, but they are especially vulnerable to many of the pandemic's secondary impacts on society."

According to the Oscar winner, social distancing could "inadvertently fuel a direct increase in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children." The reason why? There is no way to escape stress at home and, in some cases, domestic violence.

"It comes at a time when children are deprived of support networks to help them cope: from their trusted friends and teachers to after-school sports activities and visits to the home of a loved relative who allows them to escape. from their abusive environment. " wrote "COVID-19 has separated children from their friends, their regular studies, and their freedom of movement."