Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt agree to avoid homeschooling for their children

The former married couple comes face to face when it comes to educating their children, as they prefer to put the children in a school to educate them at home.

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They have reportedly reached an agreement on "traditional schooling" for their children as part of the custody agreement for the former

Sources told Us Weekly that traditional education is something that Pitt, 56, "had been pushing and the children's therapist also recommended. Brad wants children to be in a school setting and not isolated from education in the home".

The decision applies to the couple's five youngest children: Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie, 44, and Pitt also share their son, Maddox, 18, who studies at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea.

Maddox is currently at home with his family in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, where he is reportedly "focusing on his studies in Korea and Russia until schools are reopened."

"Angelina has the other children in a rut by waking them up early every day and having them start their schoolwork soon after," the source added.

The "Maleficent: lover of evil"Star recently confirmed that the measure for Maddox was not permanent, and that he would return to South Korea as soon as the public health crisis passes.

"I couldn't be happier with Mad's choice of college," he told a local South Korean news source, according to People. "Of course, it is closed right now due to the pandemic. But it is not transferring the school. It will return as soon as things are fixed."