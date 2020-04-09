Andrew & # 39; Beef & # 39; Johnston happy at home during the running of the bulls | Golf News

"I used to worry about not being able to practice or play. Now I am thinking that my golf game is not going anywhere."





Andrew Johnston is being entertained by his young family during the running of the bulls

The first three words that enter Andrew "Beef,quot; Johnston's head when he describes life in quarantine are: "Easy … family … and food!"

After all, he's just a "normal Finchley geezer,quot; whose four-month-old daughter, Harley, keeps him busy, among other things.

"I bought a barbecue a couple of years ago. I've hardly used it. But I'm working on it and I've cooked good food, man," Johnston said.

The meat is not too worried about not being able to practice properly

Golf has taken a forced backseat, and practice too, but Beef is making moves to change that.

"I'm looking for a golf net. Everyone seems to be exhausted. But that's great. Once we know when the events are, I can start preparing again."

It's safe to say that Beef is relaxed, but if the golf hiatus occurred 18 months ago, he might or might not have handled things differently.

Last summer, he talked about his mental struggles against the expectations of others, and of himself. After finishing tied for 27th place in the Nedbank Challenge in November 2018, he revealed that "he left his clubs on the course, returned to his hotel room and cried."

Meat has 'more perspective' after previous struggles with mental health issues

Something similar happened a few weeks later at the Australian PGA Championship, when "he knew, then, that something was wrong," but things have changed now.

"I'm fine, I'm still learning and understanding about myself. When I started working with my psychologist (Ben Davies), it was about why and how it happened. Now that I've developed key triggers, I've learned that it's all about perspective.

"Yes, I want to win golf tournaments, but family is more important. Health is more important. I used to put golf at the top of the pile, whereas it really should be much lower on the list."

"You can have all kinds of thoughts, but it doesn't matter. Before I was worried that I wouldn't be able to practice or play. Now I'm thinking that my golf game isn't going anywhere. And when we're ready to go back and play, then I'll get going. Be patient ".

Johnston has raised questions about whether the PGA Championship can be played in August

Beef and his fellow players have to be patient. He is not surprised that The Open has been canceled, and he still has doubts about whether the PGA Championship, now scheduled for early August, will go ahead.

"I think it's pretty strict. We hear about social distancing after closing, so are we supposed to get on a plane or not? You can't socially distance yourself on a plane. There is talk of playing behind closed doors, but the players have yet to come. "

But he doesn't let any of this affect him, and he can thank Harley for that.

"She has been a huge reason. You go out on the golf course after a bad day and she is there smiling in her own little world with no idea what is going on. I see that smile and there is my perspective."

After all, Andrew "Beef,quot; Johnston is just a "normal Finchley geezer,quot;. And, for now, he's focusing on Silence … Family … Food!