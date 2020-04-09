America won't have to wait long for another total solar eclipse: BGR

The next total solar eclipse for those in the United States will come four years from now, in early April 2024.

Unlike the 2017 Great American Solar Eclipse, eclipse 2024 will arrive in the spring, making it difficult to visualize in many northern states where there are likely to be clouds.

The eclipse will pass through several states of EE. USA, as well as large regions of Mexico and a small part of Canada as well.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

It seems like a lifetime ago, but the total solar eclipse that captivated the United States occurred just a few years ago on August 21, 2017. It was an event that captured the imagination of many across the country, prompting observers From heaven make trips to areas where they could better see the eclipse and turn eclipse glasses into hot merchandise.

Eclipses occur on Earth regularly, but since we can only be in one place at a time, we likely won't see many in our lives. The 2017 total solar eclipse was certainly spectacular, but North America doesn't have to wait that long before another one is offered. The next total solar eclipse to adorn the continent will occur in four years, on April 8, 2024.

The 2017 total solar eclipse was a real treat for astronomers because it spanned a large area of ​​the United States. A large number of people had the opportunity to see the eclipse in all its splendor, while an even larger number were able to enjoy at least a partial view of it. The eclipse of 2024 will cover a considerable part of Mexico, the United States and a little of Canada as well.

Predicting exactly what the conditions will be like four years in advance is difficult, but based on historical data we can have a good idea of ​​how clear or cloudy the sky will be. Dr. Brian Brettschneider, a climatologist, visited Twitter to give us a preview of what we might expect to see when we look up at the sky four years from now.

The next major solar eclipse is exactly 4 years away. This map shows the path and historical cloud coverage from early to mid-April. pic.twitter.com/5C8DS3QFKC – Brian Brettschneider (@ Climatologist49) April 8, 2020

As you can see, the northern states tend to have higher cloud cover here in the early days of spring. Southern states in the path of the eclipse, such as Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, will have the best chance of enjoying the full eclipse as it passes. Hopefully, some of the northern states and Canada might as well enjoy it.

The good news is that just like during the Great American Solar Eclipse of 2017, many organizations will be prepared and ready to capture the event as it unfolds live and in sharp detail. The live broadcasts will surely be working and we will not be short of options to see the eclipse remotely.

Image source: Koji Sasahara / AP / Shutterstock