AMC Cinemas Approaching Bankruptcy Reports Reveal

The Hollywood Reporter revealed today that Wall Street analysts are speculating about the upcoming bankruptcy of AMC Theaters. MKM Partners' Eric Handler downgraded its theater stock rating from "neutral,quot; to "sell," arguing that the company appears to be heading for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The news comes after Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould said the same thing. In addition, he argued that it appeared that the company would go bankrupt or require "highly dilutive financing."

Handler said Thursday that due to the fact that AMC likely does not have enough money to keep the business open until August, they believe the theater will have to permanently close its doors. Additionally, it was reported that AMC was going to stop paying its owners in April.

In March, AMC made several decisions to cut some of its expenses, including the elimination of 600 of its corporate employees, for example, CEO Adam Aron, and also cut its dividends by around 85%. As previously reported, movie theaters and concerts were among the first to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States government began cracking down on the virus in March, and its efforts only escalated as the situation worsened. Other businesses in the entertainment industry were also hit hard, including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the Cannes Film Festival, and the South by Southwest Film Festival.

In addition, networks like NBC revealed that they were closing their doors for the foreseeable future and that they would no longer be working on 35 of their productions.

Other television shows had to close their studios, especially those with live audiences like The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, Y See what happens live with Andy Cohen, Among many others.

With that said, many of the nightly hosts chose a different medium to continue their programming: video chats. Hosts like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel continued to produce content, but have been doing so from the comfort of their own homes.



