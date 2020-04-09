Alum & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Sheree Whitfield asks for prayer after announcing that her mother is missing

Instagram

Former member of the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Sheree Whitfield He turned to his social media account to ask for prayer for his missing mother. The television star broke the devastating news on Instagram, posting a photo of her mother, Thelma Ferguson, who was last seen on March 23.

"Please keep my mother and my family in your prayers!" Sheree began her long post on Wednesday, April 8. "We all know that prayers can move mountains! I was hesitant to post my concerns about my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I am also quite private when it comes down. it's about my family. "

Sheree went on to explain, "Also, in the past, my mother took personal vacations without notifying the family and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest time that has passed without contacting anyone in the family or family. her. friends. " She added: "Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and praying for his safe return home."

"I ask that everyone pray for my mother's safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful," he concluded, before asking people to contact the Sandy Springs police or send an email to the detective who is driving. the missing persons case if they had information about her. mother.

Companion "RHOA" alum Kim Zolciak skipped to the comments section, leaving some prayer emojis. Rapper and "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"star Lil scrappy He also sent prayer in his comment, while Kandi Burruss wrote: "Oh no! I'm praying for his safe return!"

Omarosa He also chimed in, "I am praying on behalf of Jesus' sister!" Actress Shamea Morton He added: "I am sorry to hear this sister. Pray for her safe return."