Alternative Health Care Center to Accommodate 1,000 Beds – Up News Info Detroit

NOVI, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The State of Michigan is expanding its response efforts to COVID-19 by selecting a new facility to locate patients who have contracted the virus.

Suburban Collection Showplace is the second alternative healthcare facility after the TCF Center conversion announcement.

The place will provide 250,000 square feet to accommodate 1,000 beds.

“The Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing construction with the National Guard as a kind of workforce. The patients who will be in this space will be more stable patients, ”said Suburban Collection Showplace Communications Director McKenzie Bowman.

According to the Governor's Office, Ascension Michigan is partnering to help respond to the rapidly spreading crisis in the southeastern part of the state.

"They will be sent to us from other hospitals. There will be no patients by appointment or appointment. If they need more critical care, they will be taken to a hospital and treated there," Bowman said.

Construction on the site is already a progress to reform the space in a field hospital.

“The Suburban Collection Showcase is pleased to be a resource to the community at this time. Umm we think everyone should be doing their part and stand up to fight the COVID-19 virus, ”said Bowman.

