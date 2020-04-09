Alphabet's nascent drone delivery service is booming

Alphabet's drone delivery company Wing has seen a "significant,quot; increase in demand in recent weeks as people adhere to social distancing rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business Insider reports that in the last two weeks the company's drones have made more than 1,000 deliveries, while Bloomberg reports a duplication of deliveries in the United States and Australia.

Wing currently offers its drone deliveries in a limited number of locations worldwide. These include locations in Virginia, Finland and Australia, where the company has partnered with local stores to deliver. Customers use the Wing app to place an order, and their deliveries can be delivered in minutes thanks to drones that can travel at around 65 mph.

"No one could have predicted the coronavirus, but even customer acceptance surprised us."

Although Wing's drones are limited by the amount of weight they can carry, their deliveries can occur without people needing to travel or interact with each other. This is great news for communities trying to practice good social distancing during the pandemic. Rather, it is much more difficult for human delivery drivers to keep their distance.

Wing has expanded its delivery options in light of the pandemic by offering items such as pasta and baby food due to the demands of people staying at home, Bloomberg reports, while in Australia another grocery store was added to meet requests for milk and bread.

"No one could have predicted the coronavirus, but we were even surprised by customer acceptance when,quot; shelter-in-place "entered Virginia," said Wing's chief marketing and communications officer, Alexa Dennett. Business Insider, "It really is very early, so it is difficult to know how coronavirus will shape our business strategy … Ultimately, we would love for many more households in the United States and the world to have access to our technology." Dennett declined to comment further on the company's expansion plans.

Wing is currently the only service offering drone deliveries to the general public in North America, although Amazon is also working to launch its own Prime Air service.