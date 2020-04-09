All your quarantined beauty needs are answered, without leaving home

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Although these can be desperate times, you don't need to take desperate measures in the name of beauty.

As we approach one more week at home amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, beauty salons remain closed, her facial appointment has been canceled, manicurists just have to look at their own nails and we all dream of the days in which are our beauty routines. It is no longer a distant memory.

Until that magical and hope-inducing moment, there is a slight glimmer of hope in our socially distant days: the maintenance of beauty does not have to stop entirely.

Whether it's adult roots, uncontrolled eyebrows, or decaying remnants of your 3-week-old manicure, there's a long list of beauty that many of us are eager to tackle from the confines of our homes. Well, we are happy to report that you can, and this is how.