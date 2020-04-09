All your quarantined beauty needs are answered, without leaving home

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
Although these can be desperate times, you don't need to take desperate measures in the name of beauty.
As we approach one more week at home amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, beauty salons remain closed, her facial appointment has been canceled, manicurists just have to look at their own nails and we all dream of the days in which are our beauty routines. It is no longer a distant memory.
Until that magical and hope-inducing moment, there is a slight glimmer of hope in our socially distant days: the maintenance of beauty does not have to stop entirely.
Whether it's adult roots, uncontrolled eyebrows, or decaying remnants of your 3-week-old manicure, there's a long list of beauty that many of us are eager to tackle from the confines of our homes. Well, we are happy to report that you can, and this is how.
For when you're tired of choosing your chipped nail polish:
With many nail salons closed to the public for the foreseeable future, your next professional nail polish may be far away. In the meantime, take manicure matters into your own hands with The Everything Box by Olive & June, outfitted with, like the name, everything you need to make your own nails from within wherever you call home.
By the time your Bronde has become blah:
If you don't recognize your hair color anymore, you're lucky because Madison Reed offers hair color kits with all the tools you need to restore your color from home. Whether you're looking for a gloss, permanent color, enamel, or root touch-up, the company has it all. Of course, one of the biggest challenges in coloring hair and ordering online is choosing the right color dye; Fortunately, Madison Reed also has an in-depth online quiz to tell you what color you're looking for. Happy hair coloring!
For when your lip has so much more than peach fuzz:
Since our hair removal appointments are on hiatus, you may notice some more wandering hairs these days, either on the face or much lower. If you want them to go, they can be thanks to Flamingo, which offers wax face and body kits delivered to your door.
For when your skin looks sad:
If your skin is dull, dry, or pimpled from stress, it may take a while before you can undergo your regular professional facial. Meanwhile, brands like Kate Somerville are offering sets and sales to help tackle her skin problems and try new products from her own bathroom. Put on some sneakers, light a candle, grab your skincare products and it's almost like you're in a spa … for now.
Now that all of your beauty needs are handled, you need a gown to do it all. We have you covered, from cozy to glamor.
