Alameda County moves some homeless people to hotel rooms in Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County has housed some 70 homeless residents in local hotel rooms during the new coronavirus pandemic with plans for hundreds more, a county spokeswoman said Thursday.

The county is operating around 400 rooms at the Radisson Hotel and Comfort Inn and Suites, both on Edes Avenue in Oakland, to house homeless residents during the pandemic, including those who have already tested positive for the virus or who may be at a higher level. risk of exposure.

The state Department of Social Services secured contracts with the two hotels on behalf of Alameda County. The state has also provided 91 trailers to the city of Oakland to house homeless residents.

The Comfort Inn and Suites, called Operation Comfort, will house homeless residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus and those who show symptoms or who have been exposed to someone who has the virus. Sick residents at the hotel will also receive medical treatment.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"Alameda County began referrals with the first population, so anyone with a possible infection could quickly be pushed away from others into supportive isolation," county spokeswoman Jerri Randrup said in an email.

The county will accept hotel referrals from official partner organizations and entities such as hospitals and clinics, homeless shelters, street relief teams, and the Santa Rita Jail. County officials have already distributed referral information to more than 100 local service providers.

The Radisson Hotel, which county officials call Operation Safer Ground, will house homeless residents who are 65 or older or who have an underlying health condition that may put them at increased risk of contracting the virus.

The county's Health Care Services Agency identified residents eligible for Operation Safer Land with the help of a database from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. USA

The county is operating the hotels in coordination with the state's Roomkey Project, an initiative to acquire thousands of hotel rooms and trailers to house homeless residents during the pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the state received approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to launch the program. Newsom said the state aims to acquire some 15,000 rooms for the first phase of the initiative and had acquired about 7,000 as of Friday.

FEMA will subsidize up to 75 percent of the state and local government expenses necessary to purchase unused rooms, as well as food, custody and security services.

Alameda County is participating in the initiative and will seek reimbursement from FEMA for its expenses in acquiring contracts with subsequent hotels and motels.

Homeless advocates have argued that the county's efforts are moving at an icy pace considering the county has some 8,000 homeless residents, of which more than 6,000 are without shelter.

"As we see it unfold tragically, the pandemic has exposed the flaws of injustice in our society," said Needa Bee, founder of the homeless advocacy group The Village in Oakland. "The answer, or the lack of a response, will make that clear."

Advocates have also called for the seizure of vacant housing units and homes in Oakland for use to house homeless residents during the pandemic, a move that the county and local governments have yet to take in the Bay Area.

Alameda county officials are still seeking contracts for an additional 300 units, according to Randrup.

"Our goal is to quickly secure rooms at a competitive price, and we hope to have geographic diversity for our county-wide residents who need assistance," he said.

County officials also participate in teleconferences twice a week with officials from other counties to coordinate the regional response to homeless people during the pandemic.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.