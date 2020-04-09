After A R Rahman, Prasoon Joshi expresses disgust at Masakali 2.0

Shortly after Masakali 2.0, presenting Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, who is the remix version of music master, A R Rahman's song, Delhi's Masakali 6 released online, Rahman took to social media and shared his original for people to enjoy. And now, Prasoon Joshi, who wrote the lyrics for the original, also turned to social media to express his fury over the remake.

Emphasizing the point that the song, Masakali, has been used insensitively, Prasoon wrote: "All the songs written for # Delhi6, including #Masakali, very sad to see when the original creation of @arrahaman @prasoonjoshi_ and the singer @_MohitChauhan were used insensitively. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully, fans will defend originality. @RakeyshOmMehra. "

Masakali 2.0, which is created by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, received mixed reactions from fans. The original song was composed by A R Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan, while the lyrics were written by Prasoon Joshi. The song featured Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor on Delhi 6 (2009), directed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra.

A R Rahman, apparently annoyed, turned to social media to share his feelings and the original song with Internet users. He also said that it takes a lot of hard work to make a song and asked his fans to listen to the original number. He tweeted: "There are no shortcuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, write and rewrite. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the goal of producing music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.- Much love and prayers AR Rahman.

It is quite evident that the remake version of Masakali has not only annoyed the original team members who went to great lengths to create this gem of a song, but fans as well. And they have made their discontent quite visible on social media platforms.