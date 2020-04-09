'ABC World News Tonight' presenter David Muir on the coronavirus crisis – Deadline

Before it airs every night, ABC World News Tonight Presenter David Muir listens on his ear to White House coronavirus press conferences, which generally offer a combination of major updates on the pandemic, mixed with President Donald Trump's complaints about the media, Democratic governors and the World Health Organization.

Then, during the half-hour newscast, Muir will refer to what is said in the briefing, but it will be largely factual and to the point, as a way to "cut the noise," as he says.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, audiences on all of the network's traditional nightly newscasts have skyrocketed, a reminder of how much larger your average audience is than that of top cable news personalities. Last week, ABC World News Tonight it led in a total of spectators and in the demographic group of 25-54; The newscast's average of 13.7 million viewers made it the most watched show in the country.

“It is very rare in our lives that we see moments like this, in which this type of intersection of an urgent threat to public health occurs where lives are at stake. You have an economic collapse. You have a leadership test at all levels, ”said Muir. "And I'm not surprised in any way that there's so much anxiety across the country." We are also feeling it. And I really think we have a little role to play in trying to reduce that level of anxiety every night, and trying to arm people with the information that will help them get through another day of this, because we are still in the midst of a storm ".

Deadline He spoke to Muir earlier this week about how to cover the crisis from a near-empty studio, why more viewers are turning to the evening's news, and what lingering questions he will have once the pandemic ends.

DEADLINE: Many personalities in the air have been anchoring from home. Do you think you will have to do that at some point?

DAVID MUIR: You know it's interesting. We have a studio set up and we have tested it several weekends in a row. And it is a kind of everyday decision that we have made. I still make that trip to ABC in the late afternoon, and I'm amazed from the moment I walk into ABC because of how different everything is right now. You walk down the hallways and the doors are closed. Many producers work from home. I climb the stairs to the set every night, and there is no one in the hall. Frankly, I miss everyone, because we all feed on each other during the course of the day. But I think everyone understands that we are in this moment. And when I get to the studio, it's actually just me, a floor manager, and a writer, and they keep their distance.

DEADLINE: Do you feel the need to balance the grim news with the need to reassure the public?

MUIR: I am convinced that no matter how serious the situation is, that one of the ways anxiety levels are reduced in this country is to arm people with the facts. I mean, (Tuesday) night when we went on the air, this country posted the deadliest 24 hours so far. You cannot hide that fact. You have to report it. You have to put it in the right context. And as difficult as those moments are, I also strongly believe in a way that really helps people at home. Because the more information they have, the more control I hope they feel in this situation that, in many ways, feels out of control.

Hopefully, one thing we are seeing right now is reaching the peak or the beginning of the plateau, not only in New York City but in other critical parts of the country. And again, I think that if we provide context to everyone and encourage Americans in ways that reinforce what we have been asked to do this social distance and let them know that the Scope of this virus seems to be working, just to stop it. I think those are very important ways of trying to reassure the public.

DEADLINE: This is a story that reaches all newsrooms, including ABC News. It has personally affected people, and New York is one of the epicenters of the pandemic. Do you think that has impacted the way you have presented stories?

MUIR: I think that being in one of the epicenters of this, being in New York City, you cannot avoid being reminded of the gravity of the situation. On my way home from work last night, after the broadcast, there was an ambulance at full blast in front of us. And it is a reminder that what we are all doing right now is extremely important. And I think that no matter where you live in this country, you are feeling it. This is a country with a big heart, and I also firmly believe that every night we have to remind people of true heroes, doctors and nurses, health workers, grocery store workers, postal workers. All of these American workers who still show up for work, risking their own lives. Those moments of humanity also help in ways that can hardly be defined. But it's our job to try to find that kind of collective moment at the end of the broadcast, where we can point out, "We're in this together." There are heroes everywhere.

DEADLINE: I realized in the broadcast (Tuesday night) at the beginning that you quoted something of what President Trump said in the briefing that had just occurred. How do you choose what to highlight?

MUIR: Before it airs, I usually have a page full of notes on what I just heard from the president or his team doctors. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx. And I use those quotes throughout the newscast. I include them in different intros where I know that perhaps something they have just said offers a new light of what we are about to tackle next in the newscast.

DEADLINE: Do you think the networks should be covering the live briefings?

MUIR: At first we cover it every day, and I think we have to recognize that in every part of this country, they are experiencing this pandemic in their own way. There are hot spots across the country, and often when the president arrives, that's the precise moment when local news tries to inform his own community at his hyperlocal level. And so, as we broadcast the President and the briefing live on our digital channel, we listen very carefully, and if there is anything of enormous magnitude, we are ready to step in at any time. But I think that's a day-to-day decision as well, as we all make our way through this, so it's especially important that you keep in mind what's happening in that briefing.

DEADLINE: How did you decide (on Tuesday) to point out that at that day's briefing, the president said, "Every American has a role to play." Why was that an important point to convey?

MUIR: That's where my role as a reporter comes into play. So, while I'm sitting there listening to the president, and at that moment when I heard that, I knew it was important to pass it on because what we heard from the president was not just his reaction to the numbers in the 24-hour period that was the deadliest in the United States until now, but also the modeling that shows a ray of hope that we may be reaching an iota or a plateau here. And what the President was saying at the time was pointing out to the American people that the only way we got here is through social distancing. When I heard him say, "Every American has a role," I think it was important to convey that moments later, because I really think it's the only way to keep this outbreak at bay. And it is our job to try to arm people with the proper context of what those words mean.

DEADLINE: What aspect of the crisis do you think is being received is being minimized correctly and perhaps not receiving enough attention?

MUIR: Well, every day, there is a new piece of data or a new layer to take off. And (Tuesday) I thought that one of the most important stories of the moment was this terrible price for African Americans in this country. When both the President and Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed this in those minutes before we were on the air, I also quickly put it in my copy, because we were going to report that regardless of what had been said about the White House. But the fact that they underlined how alarming the data is, and this will undoubtedly be something that we need to look at very carefully on the other side of this.

DEADLINE: There has been an increase in the audience of all nightly newscasts during this crisis. Do you have a feeling it will continue even when this is over?

MUIR: You know, I'm really just trying to help guide people in this story. I look at it this way. We are at one point in our society, in our culture, with a saturated media landscape and, in many ways, that is a great thing. People have many options and have plenty of time. But I think there are these times when Americans are hungry to collectively experience something together. And I think right now, I'm not at all surprised that they're finding a place to turn to that I hope offers them a kind of careful and measured approach.

DEADLINE: If you could interview President Trump at that time, what do you think you would ask him?

MUIR: I have many questions for any of our public servants. I mean, I think this is a test of leadership at all levels. … I think we are reaching out to the leaders right now, no doubt, for some element of comfort to the American people, that this is being taken seriously and that everything is being done right now so that health workers and patients are what they need to get over this. But I also think there is an important component to this that involves some very difficult questions about how prepared the United States was and how much we can learn from this to make sure that we are armed and ready in case this happens again.

DEADLINE: Once this is over, which story will need an even deeper dive?

MUIR: There are so many stories that will be extraordinarily important on the other side of this. What will America be like in the coming weeks and months? Questions about whether people have had coronaviruses and have not noticed it. Do we have antibodies? Do we have immunity? Will the coronavirus return in the fall, as we see with other seasonal illnesses and diseases? And certainly, we have to hold our leaders accountable at all levels. What were the warnings? When did the warnings come? And did we do enough? And I think you have to feel that day by day. There is a balance in what we present each night. You know when they send you, and I've been sent to so many hurricanes over the course of my career, you have the forecast model, you know the hurricane is coming. You never know how bad it will be. Hit, and then it's over. And you start evaluating the damage, the impact on people's lives almost immediately. But we have to remember that we are still in the middle of this. That is the different from this moment. It is not just a region of the country. It is the whole country.

DEADLINE: How have you and your family dealt with this?

MUIR: I work from home most of the day. We make several calls and make one, which I consider the most important editorial call of the afternoon, where everyone calls from home, from their offices with closed doors. And that is our time to catch up and make sure we are ready to participate in this broadcast together … I am wearing the mask as the government has asked us to do. I walk into ABC and down the empty hallways to that study alone and every night they remind me of the time we are at. It will not be forever. But this is different and it is disturbing. And not unlike so many other families across the country, I am at the right time to see my parents. Your questions become my questions, and it is a kind of guiding principle. They contribute to the news every night in ways they don't even know.