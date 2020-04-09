ABC moves firefighter drama to "Grey's Anatomy" slot – Deadline

Station 19 His fire bell will ring a little later in the night after ABC moved the firefighter drama to Grey's Anatomy space.

Starting Thursday, April 16, Station 19 will air in the 9 p.m. slot. This comes after production in season 16 of Grey's Anatomy was interrupted due to the COVID-19 crisis. The drama opposite Ellen Pompeo will conclude her season with Episode 21, which will air tonight on April 9.

The Disney-owned network has subsequently powered Station 19, which has finished production for its third season, on the 9pm slot until its season finale on May 14.

The April 16 episode, Episode 13, is titled Dream a Little Dream of Me, and she sees Vic, played by Barrett Doss, gathering the crew to pose for a calendar photo shoot that will support a good cause. Meanwhile, Emmett, played by Lachlan Buchanan, approaches Ben, played by Jason George, and Sullivan, played by Boris Kodjoe, shows Andy from Jaina Lee Ortiz a softer side.

Station 19, which is exec produced by Grey & # 39; s Veteran Krista Vernoff has already been renewed for a fourth season. Following a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they risk their lives and hearts, the show is also produced by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, with Paris Barclay serving as production manager and executive producer on the series, which is produced by ABC. Studios.

ABC is set to announce a replacement for Station 19 at 8pm shortly.