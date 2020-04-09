Abby Lee Miller shares an old photo from when she was a teenager wearing white spandex stockings and leg warmers!

Abby Lee Miller took to her IG account to share another throwback photo and looks unrecognizable in typical 70s outfit and hair! The dance instructor showed her followers a side of her that they had never seen before and almost everyone loved it!

The Dance Moms star also gave some serious JoJo Siwa vibes as she wore her hair tied up in a side ponytail!

Plus, she also sported white spandex pants and a matching pair of leg warmers in the never-before-seen recoil snap.

Lately, while in quarantine and as she continued to recover after her battle with cancer, Abby has been sharing many old photos with her followers, to her great enthusiasm.

So as soon as she posted the photo showing her when she was a teenager in the 70s, they rushed to shower her with love and excitement at how cute she was in the candid photo she was dancing in!

The photo shows Abby showing her movements along with another young woman.

However, what people really loved was seeing her in typical 70s fashion, her taupe leg warmers, leggings and boots were all the rage at the time.

The reason for this is also because that kind of fashion has returned today, as stars like Kim Kardashian like to wear similar things.

‘I have no idea where I was or what I was doing. It looks like JAZZ from that demi plie in parallel 2nd! "Abby wrote in the caption.

Then she also mentioned the side ponytail, a hairstyle of one of her most famous ex-dance students, Jojo Siwa is known for always rocking.

Well, it turns out that Abby had a perfected look long before Jojo.

‘I'm telling you, the side pony was my fetch! "How old was he?" He continued in the caption.



