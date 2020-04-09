A stranger came to Tyler Cameron's house who wanted to join the quarantine team

Tyler Cameron and his brother had an unexpected visitor at the door of his house.
High school alum told the whole story through Instagram Stories on Wednesday.
"I can't make this up," said the reality star while filming a video from a car. "My brother just called me and said there was a lady outside our house. We have no idea who she is. She has her dog and two suitcases. She is trying to join Quarantine or something. We are about to stop at the house. We had to go get some food. This is out of control. "
Cameron, who has two brothers, Ryan Y Austin–Said the traveler who flew from Hawaii to Florida to meet the group.
"This is the wildest thing that has happened to me since this show," added the model.
His friend Matt JamesThey said the two locked themselves in their truck after hearing the news.
The "quarantine crew,quot; is the name of the group with which Cameron and his friends distance themselves socially. As fans know, the members have been posting various videos, including live workouts and dance challenges on TikTok, to show how time has passed amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
Hannah brown, who sent the runner-up home in season 15 of High school, appeared in the group's videos as well.
The Alabama native was seen dating Cameron and his friends in his home state last month. The meeting came shortly after Cameron's mother. Andrea, passed away. In March, a source told E! News "Hannah has been there for Tyler,quot; and that he is "grateful for her support,quot;.
After seeing some flirty exchanges, fans began to wonder if the dynamic duo would give a relationship a new shot. However, a source told E! News "are not coming out,quot;. Cameron also called Brown a "good friend,quot; during a recent video chat. Still, he hasn't been afraid to applaud some of his enemies. Brown returned to Alabama to be with his family.
