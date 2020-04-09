A record 16.8 million has sought unemployment aid in the US. USA From the virus

WASHINGTON (AP) – With the staggering 6.6 million people seeking unemployment benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim milestone: More than one in 10 workers has lost their job in the past three weeks because of to the coronavirus outbreak.

The figures collectively make up the largest and fastest chain of job losses in records dating back to 1948. By contrast, during the Great Recession, it took 44 weeks, about 10 months, for jobless claims to get as high as they are now. in less than a month. .

The job market is rapidly crumbling as companies have closed across the country. Overall, in the past three weeks, 16.8 million Americans have applied for unemployment aid. The increase in jobless claims has overwhelmed state unemployment offices across the country. And even more job cuts are expected.

More than 20 million people can lose jobs this month. The unemployment rate could hit 15% when the April employment report is released in early May.

"The butchery in the US job market continued unabated," said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, a tax advisory firm.

The viral outbreak is believed to have wiped out nearly a third of the economy's output in the current quarter. Forty-eight states have closed non-core businesses. Restaurants, hotels, department stores, and countless small businesses have laid off millions as they struggle to pay the bills at a time when their incomes have disappeared.

A nation of shoppers and travelers who normally spend for free is mostly curled up in their homes, almost completely stopping the economy. According to Morgan Stanley, the non-grocery retail business slumped 97% in the last week of March compared to the previous year. The number of airline passengers examined by the Transportation Security Administration has fallen 95% from a year ago. US hotel income USA They have fallen 80%.

Government-ordered business closings that are meant to defeat the virus have never brought the United States to such a sudden and violent halt. For that reason, economists are struggling to assess the duration and severity of the damage.

"We are launching our textbooks," said Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist at S,amp;P Global Ratings.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model, created at the University of Pennsylvania Business School, projects that the US economy. USA It will drop at a staggering 30% annual rate in the April-June quarter, including including the new $ 2.2 trillion government relief measure, the biggest federal aid package in history by far. An economic contraction on that scale would be the largest quarterly decline since World War II.

A key aspect of the bailout package is a $ 350 billion small business loan program aimed at preventing layoffs. Small businesses can borrow enough to cover payroll and other costs for eight weeks. And loans will be forgiven if small businesses retain or rehire their staff. The Treasury Department has begun extending loans to mixed results. Many small businesses have struggled to access loan applications, and many economists say the $ 350 billion is insufficient. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he will seek an additional $ 250 billion for the Congress program.

The rescue package also added $ 600 a week in unemployment benefits, in addition to what beneficiaries receive from their states. This will allow many low-income workers to manage their expenses and even increase their purchasing power and support the economy. It also makes many more people eligible for unemployment assistance, including self-employed workers, contractors, and so-called "concert economy,quot; workers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers.

But many of these people have expressed frustration and bewilderment over the profit-seeking process, as an avalanche of applications has overwhelmed many state offices. Margaret Heath Carignan said she called the unemployment office in Maine, where she lives, 291 times the day people with the last names A through H were eligible to call.

She never connected with anyone.

Carignan, 57, was temporarily fired, she hopes, from her position as a certified medical assistant at an orthopedic practice in Portland, Maine, a job she had held for 20 years. The office suspended her and others because they cannot see many patients. She hopes to return once the coronavirus is contained.

Even with nonessential businesses largely closed and health authorities pleading with people to stay at home, some Americans who have lost their jobs continue to look for work. Normally, to qualify for unemployment benefits, people laid off must look for a new job. But unlike previous recessions, that expectation has become nearly impossible. As a result, many states are waiving or loosening the job search requirement.

In Tennessee, unemployed people can fulfill the job search mandate by creating and maintaining a rehire plan. But many seem not to notice. And at least some of the unemployed say they are still receiving notifications from the state saying they must actively seek work.

Shamira Chism was fired from her job as a cook at a Nashville restaurant three weeks ago. To demonstrate that you are looking for a job, he said, you should do an online job search twice a week and save the search. There are some job postings at grocery stores and large distribution centers like Amazon, but nothing in their field, he said.

Few states have yet managed to distribute to recipients the additional $ 600 a week in unemployment aid provided by the federal package. Chism, 31, can pay her bills right now only with the help of her parents. Tennessee unemployment benefits are $ 275 per week.

For other unemployed workers, viral closures have made it almost impossible to make the kind of network that is normally a crucial part of the job search.

Salt Lake City's Ryan LaRe has been looking for a job since mid-February. At first, things seemed normal: she applied, got some interviews, and progressed through the process. He has worked to raise funds for nonprofit groups, a field that is in crisis because donations have run out.

Now, almost every employer he's investigated has imposed a hiring freeze.

"It makes mundane chores feel monumental when I don't know where my money is going to be in a month," said LaRe, 24. "The aspect of staying home is difficult enough, and not feeling productive will be what comes my way." .

AP writers Travis Loller in Nashville, Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City, and Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine contributed to this report.