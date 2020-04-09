A $ AP Ferg, Kehlani, and others pay tribute to late rapper Chynna

Instagram

Shortly after the devastating news, Ferg, who develops a friendship with the deceased star, turns to Instagram Stories to mourn the death of the rising 25-year-old star.

Up News Info –

Other hip-hop stars mourn the rising rapper's death Chynna, who passed away on Wednesday, April 8. Among those who turned to social media to pay tribute to the 25-year-old girl were A $ AP Ferg Y Kehlani among others.

Shortly after the devastating news, Ferg, who developed a friendship with the deceased star, turned to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the young rapper. "R.i.p sis", so he wrote while tagging his Instagram account. A-Trak She also mourned her death in a Twitter post that said, "I can't believe this isn't Chynna, not my little sister."

A $ AP Ferg remembered Chynna after her death.

A-Trak reacted to the devastating news.

A $ AP Rocky He also reacted to the news of Chynna's death. Sharing her photo in her Instagram Stories, she captioned it, "Rest in peace, girl."

A $ AP Rocky paid tribute to Chynna.

Kehlani, meanwhile, wrote a long message on her account. "Chynna you were so fucking fun …" his tribute began. "Today was our last prank exchange and the ones I will miss the most. I can't believe I don't know how. I love you. A lot. My heart is officially frozen."

Kehlani mourned Chynna's death.

Chynna's death was announced Wednesday through a statement issued by her management team. "Unfortunately, I can confirm that Chynna passed away today. Chynna was deeply loved and we will greatly miss her," the statement said.

Her manager John Miller tells People that the West Philadelphia native died at her home in Philadelphia. No cause of death is given at the time of publication.

Ironically, just four months ago, Chynna released a new EP titled "In Case I Die First", which sounded like a premonition of her impending demise. The 5 & # 39; 10 "star started in the entertainment industry at age 14 when she was discovered by Ford Models at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

Chynna started spreading her wings to music while in high school and was guided by A $ AP Yams, who died in 2015. He found success online after releasing his first two singles, "Selfie" from 2013 and "Glen Coco" from 2014.

She followed them up with several EPs, including "I'm Not Here. This Isn & # 39; t Happening" from 2015 and "music 2 die 2" from 2016. The artist once described her music as "for angry people too proud to show how angry they are. "

In the wake of her growing fame, Chynna was struggling with opiate addiction, which she referred to in her mixtape "Ninety." The album was released on her 22nd birthday in August 2016, after three months of sobriety. He later explained his decision to get sober: "I got to the point where I had to do something just to get on stage and do my job. I didn't like that."