78-year-old man dies more than 2 weeks after falling victim to hit and run in Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 78-year-old man died more than two weeks after being the victim of a hit in South Fort Worth.

Around 10 p.m. March 24, Salvador Meléndez Carcamo was hit by a vehicle while walking in the 5600 block of the Village Parkway.

The suspect drove away in a black 4-door car, leaving Carcamo on the scene with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries and died in a Fort Worth hospital.

The vehicle has likely sustained damage to the front bumper, hood, and windshield, but the suspect may have performed repair work on the vehicle or the replaced windshield in the past two weeks. A witness also reported that the vehicle had dark glass.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at 817-884-1213.