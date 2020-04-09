6ix9ine continues to circle snitching on Instagram

Instagram

Spitter's online activities & # 39; FEFE & # 39; they disagree with what his attorney Dawn Florio recently claimed when he said the 23-year-old Brooklynite would not stumble after his early release.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine He continues to argue about being a snitch on social media after his early release from prison a few days ago. The hit maker "FEFE" seemed to mock the people who called him "rat" for being a government informant.

The rainbow-haired rapper updated his Instagram bio in which he asked a great question. "Why is everyone calling me a snitch? Do I miss something …?" your new bio read.

Not enough, he also changed the profile photo of his Instagram account. The new image featured a caricature of himself. The rainbow-haired character was seen sitting in a rat trap while smiling and eating cheese.

6ix9ine's online activities are inconsistent with what her attorney Dawn Florio recently said. Speaking to TMZ, he claimed that the 23-year-old Brooklynite did not troll or started a fight with other rappers because the federal government is monitoring him.

At the same time, the rapper, who is allowed to freely use social media despite being on federally supervised probation for the next five years, made a joke about the robbery. He jumped into the comment section of The Shade Room's post about the Los Angeles mayor offering rewards for ratting out companies that violate the city's residency order. He wrote in the legend, "Coming to the rescue".

6ix9ine was released on Thursday, April 2 after his lawyer Lance Lazzaro petitioned Judge Paul Engelmayer for the early release of his client from jail for fear of contracting the coronavirus in the cell. Lance reasoned that the rapper's pre-existing health problems could put him at high risk if he catches the disease. The lawyer noted that hit creator "BEBE" has asthma, which has hospitalized him several times in the past. He also claimed that 6ix9ine had bronchitis and sinusitis last October.